Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) Reports Significant Revenue and Net Income Growth in Q3 2023

Robust Rental Revenue and Operational Efficiency Drive Improved Financial Performance

Summary
  • NGS's rental revenue surged by 49% year-over-year to $27.7 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net income reached $2.2 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $11.8 million, marking a 53.1% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Operating income turned positive at $4.9 million compared to an operating loss in the prior year's quarter.
On November 14, 2023, Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a significant increase in rental revenue, which rose to $27.7 million, marking a 49% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022 and a 15% increase from the second quarter of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by the addition of higher horsepower packages and pricing improvements.

Financial Highlights and Performance

NGS's total revenue for the quarter increased by 42.3% to $31.4 million, compared to $22.0 million in the same period last year. The company's net income for the quarter was $2.2 million, or $0.18 per basic share, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $80,000 in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a notable increase, rising by 53.1% to $11.8 million compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Management

NGS's operational efficiency improved, with total gross margins, including depreciation, increasing to $7.9 million for the quarter, up from $3.9 million in the same period in 2022. Adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation, rose to $14.6 million, compared to $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Operating income for the quarter was $4.9 million, a substantial improvement from an operating loss of $294,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's balance sheet showed cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.2 million, with a working capital of $22.1 million. Cash flows from operating activities for the nine months of 2023 were $25.7 million, while cash flows used in investing activities, which included significant capital expenditures for rental equipment, totaled $128.7 million. NGS's outstanding debt on its revolving credit facility was $128 million, with a leverage ratio of 2.71 and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.76, indicating compliance with all credit agreement terms and conditions.

Product Line Performance

Rental revenue constituted 88% of the total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, with sales and aftermarket services contributing 5% and 7%, respectively. The rental segment's gross margin was 28% for the quarter, while sales and aftermarket services gross margins were (11)% and 17%, respectively. Adjusted gross margin for rentals was 51%, highlighting the strength of this segment.

Management's Commentary

Stephen C. Taylor, Chairman and Interim CEO of NGS, commented on the quarter's success, stating,

Our total revenue increased over 16% from the prior quarter with a year over year increase of 42%. These increases were lead by rental revenues that grew by $3.6 million, or 15%, sequentially and $9.1 million, or 49%, when compared to last year’s third quarter."
He also noted the positive financial impact of the company's 2023 capital program and the cost savings achieved.

Conference Call and Company Information

NGS will host an earnings conference call to discuss the third quarter results in more detail. Interested parties can access the webcast on the company's website under the Investor Relations section or join the call using the provided conference ID. Natural Gas Services Group Inc is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services, with facilities across major energy-producing basins in the U.S.

In summary, NGS's third quarter of 2023 demonstrated robust financial growth, with significant increases in rental revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA. Operational efficiencies and effective cost management contributed to the positive results, positioning the company for continued success in the energy sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Natural Gas Services Group Inc for further details.

