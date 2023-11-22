Bill Gates' Investment Moves: A Closer Look at Berkshire Hathaway's Impact

55 minutes ago
Unveiling the Investment Strategies of a Tech Titan in Q3 2023

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), a paragon of business acumen, has once again made headlines with the latest 13F report for the third quarter of 2023. As the co-founder of Microsoft, Gates has not only revolutionized the tech industry but also established himself as a formidable investor. The portfolio in question, managed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust since June 2009, reflects a commitment to responsible investing, aligning financial growth with the foundation's ethical values. This report offers a window into the investment strategies employed by the trust's external managers under the guidance of Bill and Melinda Gates.

New Additions to the Portfolio

The third quarter saw Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio expand with the addition of 51 stocks. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), with 52,815 shares, making up 0.02% of the portfolio and valued at $9.04 million.
  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), comprising 27,035 shares, also representing 0.02% of the portfolio, with a total value of $8.12 million.
  • iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW, Financial), with 57,600 shares, accounting for 0.02% of the portfolio and a total value of $6.04 million.

Key Position Increases

In addition to new acquisitions, Gates bolstered his stakes in 3 existing holdings:

  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) saw an addition of 21,500 shares, bringing the total to 39,286,170 shares. This represents a 0.05% increase in share count and a 0.02% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $12.40 billion.
  • United Parcel Service Inc (UPS, Financial) increased by 14,400 shares, resulting in a total of 755,089 shares. This adjustment marks a 1.94% increase in share count, with a total value of $117.70 million.

Significant Reductions

The portfolio also experienced strategic reductions:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial) was reduced by 2,613,252 shares, leading to a -10.39% decrease in shares and a -2.12% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $354.77 during the quarter, with a -1.18% return over the past 3 months and a 14.68% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio encompassed 75 stocks. The top holdings were:

These investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, showcasing a diverse yet focused approach to sector allocation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

