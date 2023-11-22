David Rolfe's Wedgewood Trims Apple Stake by 4.52% in Q3 2023

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into Wedgewood's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Stock Movements

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager with 18 years at the helm of Wedgewood's investment strategy, has made notable changes in the third quarter of 2023. A University of Missouri alumnus with a B.S.B.A. in Finance/Economics, Rolfe's investment philosophy centers on owning companies with irreplaceable products or services, consistent growth, high profitability, and shareholder-oriented management. This approach has guided his recent investment decisions, as reflected in the latest 13F report.

1724578993597902848.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisitions include two new stocks:

  • O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY, Financial), with 9,452 shares, now comprises 2.06% of the portfolio, valued at $8.59 million.
  • iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF, Financial), with 1,339 shares, making up approximately 0.09% of the portfolio, valued at $356,160.

Complete Exits from Holdings

The third quarter also saw Rolfe exit several positions entirely:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial): All 19,300 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.06%.
  • U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial): The liquidation of 61,775 shares resulted in a -0.33% portfolio impact.

Significant Reductions in Key Positions

Noteworthy reductions were made in 19 stocks, with the most impactful being:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) saw a reduction of 144,673 shares, a -43.85% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -4.52%. The stock's average trading price was $183.38 during the quarter, with a 4.58% return over the past three months and a 45.07% year-to-date gain.
  • Visa Inc (V, Financial) was reduced by 57,824 shares, a -32.73% decrease, with a -2.21% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $240.37 and returned 1.88% over the past three months and 19.80% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the third quarter of 2023, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 21 stocks. The top holdings include 9.95% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 8.74% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 7.59% in Apple Inc (AAPL), 6.98% in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial), and 6.54% in Visa Inc (V). The investments are predominantly concentrated in seven industries: Technology, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Healthcare, and Energy.

1724579021951397888.png

1724579041123561472.png

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategic moves, particularly the significant reduction in Apple Inc, reflect his commitment to a disciplined investment philosophy. As market dynamics evolve, Rolfe's adjustments offer valuable insights to value investors seeking to understand the rationale behind portfolio rebalancing and the pursuit of long-term wealth creation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.