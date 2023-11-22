Catherine Wood Adjusts Portfolio, Trims Tesla Stake

  • Fund trims Tesla holding.
ARK Investment Management's Latest 13F Filing Highlights Key Stock Movements

Renowned for her focus on disruptive innovation, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, has made notable changes to her investment portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. Wood's investment philosophy centers on identifying and capitalizing on technological advancements in areas such as DNA sequencing, robotics, AI, energy storage, and blockchain. As the chief investment officer and portfolio manager at ARK, Wood's latest 13F filing reveals strategic adjustments, reflecting her forward-thinking approach to investing.

New Additions to the ARK Portfolio

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK Investment Management has expanded its portfolio with the addition of 13 new stocks. Key acquisitions include:

  • Cameco Corp (CCJ, Financial), purchasing 337,315 shares, which now represent 0.1% of the portfolio, valued at $13.37 million.
  • AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial), with 1,007,634 shares, making up approximately 0.07% of the portfolio, totaling $9.55 million.
  • Nikon Corp (NINOF, Financial), acquiring 477,888 shares, accounting for 0.04% of the portfolio, with an investment worth $5.04 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

Wood has also bolstered her stakes in several companies, with the most substantial increases seen in:

  • Roblox Corp (RBLX, Financial), adding 2,655,333 shares, bringing the total to 11,973,881 shares. This represents a 28.5% increase in share count and a 0.59% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $346.76 million.
  • Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR, Financial), with an additional 14,625,655 shares, resulting in a total of 23,790,372 shares. This adjustment marks a 159.59% increase in share count, with a total value of $120.38 million.

Exiting Positions

In the third quarter of 2023, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) decided to exit nine holdings entirely, including:

  • Codexis Inc (CDXS, Financial), selling all 4,124,339 shares, which had a -0.08% impact on the portfolio.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA, Financial), liquidating 775,787 shares, resulting in a -0.04% portfolio impact.

Noteworthy Reductions

ARK Investment Management has also reduced its positions in 128 stocks. The most significant reductions include:

  • Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), cutting back by 764,970 shares, leading to a -15.79% decrease in shares and a -1.33% impact on the portfolio. Tesla's stock traded at an average price of $256.88 during the quarter, with a -0.98% return over the past three months and a 92.73% year-to-date return.
  • Shopify Inc (SHOP, Financial), reducing the stake by 1,919,646 shares, which equates to a -21.63% reduction in shares and a -0.82% impact on the portfolio. Shopify's stock had an average trading price of $60.59 during the quarter, with a 17.04% return over the past three months and an 88.76% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the third quarter of 2023, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 225 stocks. The top holdings include 7.81% in Tesla Inc (TSLA), 6.2% in UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial), 6.09% in Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), 5.64% in Roku Inc (ROKU, Financial), and 5.45% in Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across nine industries, including Technology, Healthcare, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Defensive, Energy, and Basic Materials.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
