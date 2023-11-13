On November 13, 2023, Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting third-quarter financial results and providing updates on its corporate progress. The company has made significant strides in its clinical development programs, particularly with the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead candidate, APG777, targeting atopic dermatitis (AD).

Corporate and Clinical Developments

Apogee's CEO, Michael Henderson, M.D., expressed pride in the company's execution throughout the quarter, particularly with the advancement of APG777. The Phase 1 trial for this candidate began ahead of schedule, with initial pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety data expected by mid-2024. This trial aims to establish a dosing regimen that could potentially extend to every 2 to 3 months, offering a significant improvement over the current standard of care. Pending positive results, Apogee plans to proceed to a Phase 2 trial in 2024.

Additionally, the company announced the nomination of a development candidate for APG808, an antibody targeting IL-4Rα, with plans to enter clinical trials in 2024. This candidate is positioned as potentially best-in-class for treating a range of Type 2 allergic diseases.

Financial Performance

Apogee's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 reflect a net loss of $20.8 million, attributed to the company's significant investment in research and development (R&D) and general and administrative (G&A) expenses. R&D expenses totaled $17.1 million, while G&A expenses reached $7.2 million. Despite these expenditures, Apogee remains well-capitalized with $422.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet and Statement of Operations

The balance sheet shows a robust financial position, with total assets amounting to $426.4 million as of September 30, 2023. This includes $188.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $234.6 million in marketable securities. The company's total liabilities stand at $17.2 million, resulting in a total stockholders' equity of $409.2 million.

The condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023, reveals that the company's operating expenses were primarily driven by R&D and G&A costs. The net loss for the period reflects the company's stage of development and its focus on advancing its clinical programs.

Outlook and Investor Relations

Apogee Therapeutics is poised to make significant advancements in the treatment of inflammatory and immunology indications. The company's pipeline and expertise suggest potential to deliver value and meaningful benefits to patients. Apogee plans to participate in upcoming investor events to further engage with the investment community.

Investors and media contacts are provided for those interested in more information about Apogee's progress and financials.

For a detailed view of Apogee Therapeutics Inc's financials and corporate updates, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

