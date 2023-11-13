Apogee Therapeutics Inc Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Progress

Advancements in Clinical Trials and Strong Cash Position Highlighted

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) initiates Phase 1 clinical trial of APG777 ahead of schedule.
  • Company well-capitalized with $422.9 million in cash, extending operating runway into Q4 2026.
  • Anticipated Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis set for 2024.
  • Q3 2023 financials reveal a net loss of $20.8 million, with significant R&D and G&A investments.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting third-quarter financial results and providing updates on its corporate progress. The company has made significant strides in its clinical development programs, particularly with the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead candidate, APG777, targeting atopic dermatitis (AD).

Corporate and Clinical Developments

Apogee's CEO, Michael Henderson, M.D., expressed pride in the company's execution throughout the quarter, particularly with the advancement of APG777. The Phase 1 trial for this candidate began ahead of schedule, with initial pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety data expected by mid-2024. This trial aims to establish a dosing regimen that could potentially extend to every 2 to 3 months, offering a significant improvement over the current standard of care. Pending positive results, Apogee plans to proceed to a Phase 2 trial in 2024.

Additionally, the company announced the nomination of a development candidate for APG808, an antibody targeting IL-4Rα, with plans to enter clinical trials in 2024. This candidate is positioned as potentially best-in-class for treating a range of Type 2 allergic diseases.

Financial Performance

Apogee's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 reflect a net loss of $20.8 million, attributed to the company's significant investment in research and development (R&D) and general and administrative (G&A) expenses. R&D expenses totaled $17.1 million, while G&A expenses reached $7.2 million. Despite these expenditures, Apogee remains well-capitalized with $422.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet and Statement of Operations

The balance sheet shows a robust financial position, with total assets amounting to $426.4 million as of September 30, 2023. This includes $188.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $234.6 million in marketable securities. The company's total liabilities stand at $17.2 million, resulting in a total stockholders' equity of $409.2 million.

The condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023, reveals that the company's operating expenses were primarily driven by R&D and G&A costs. The net loss for the period reflects the company's stage of development and its focus on advancing its clinical programs.

Outlook and Investor Relations

Apogee Therapeutics is poised to make significant advancements in the treatment of inflammatory and immunology indications. The company's pipeline and expertise suggest potential to deliver value and meaningful benefits to patients. Apogee plans to participate in upcoming investor events to further engage with the investment community.

Investors and media contacts are provided for those interested in more information about Apogee's progress and financials.

For a detailed view of Apogee Therapeutics Inc's financials and corporate updates, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Apogee Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.