What's Driving Sprout Social Inc's Surprising 15% Stock Rally?

Sprout Social Inc (SPT, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 7.52% gain over the past week and an impressive 15.17% gain over the past three months. With a current market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a stock price of $53.36, the company is drawing attention in the software industry. According to the GF Value, which is currently at $97.27, Sprout Social is considered significantly undervalued, a sentiment echoed by its past GF Value of $98.31. This valuation suggests that the stock may have considerable room for growth, making it an attractive option for value investors.

Introduction to Sprout Social Inc

Sprout Social Inc operates within the competitive software industry, specializing in the development of cloud software that integrates social messaging, data, and workflows. The company's platform is designed to create a cohesive system of record, intelligence, and action, primarily generating revenue through software subscriptions. As businesses increasingly rely on social media for marketing and customer engagement, Sprout Social's offerings are becoming more integral to their operations.

Assessing Sprout Social's Profitability

Despite its growth, Sprout Social's Profitability Rank stands at 3/10 as of September 30, 2023. The company's operating margin is currently at -20.73%, which, while not ideal, is better than 25.27% of 2,774 companies in the same sector. Its ROE (Return on Equity) is at -40.47%, ROA (Return on Assets) at -18.14%, and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) at -32.07%. These figures indicate that while the company is not currently generating profits efficiently, it is performing better than a significant portion of its peers.

Growth Trajectory of Sprout Social

Sprout Social's Growth Rank is more promising at 6/10. The company has seen a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -5.90%, which is better than 20.47% of 2,403 companies in the industry. However, its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a robust 26.10%, outperforming 88.57% of 1,889 companies. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is an impressive 28.61%, which is higher than 92.64% of 503 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at 64.90%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at 49.90%, both of which are significantly higher than industry averages. These growth metrics suggest that Sprout Social has a strong potential for future expansion.

Investor Confidence in Sprout Social

Notable investors have taken positions in Sprout Social, indicating confidence in the company's prospects. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 4,404,402 shares, representing 7.87% of the company, while Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) owns 775,000 shares, or 1.38%. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) has a smaller stake with 71,000 shares, amounting to 0.13%. These holdings reflect a belief in the company's value proposition and its potential for long-term growth.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Sprout Social stands among peers with similar market capitalizations. Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) has a market cap of $2.84 billion, RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial) is valued at $2.61 billion, and Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG, Financial) has a market cap of $2.7 billion. These companies represent the competitive environment in which Sprout Social operates, and its recent stock performance suggests that it is holding its own in this dynamic market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprout Social Inc's recent stock price surge can be attributed to its strong growth prospects, despite current profitability challenges. The company's offerings in the social media software space are increasingly relevant, and its valuation suggests that it is significantly undervalued. With solid investor backing and a competitive position in the market, Sprout Social appears poised for continued success. As the company works towards improving its profitability metrics, it remains an intriguing option for value investors looking for growth opportunities in the software industry.

