Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) has been a subject of investor interest with its recent 1.43% daily gain, and a 4.58% gain over the last three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 6.12, investors are keen to determine if the stock is trading at a fair valuation. This article aims to dissect Apple's valuation, providing a comprehensive analysis to answer the pressing question: Is Apple (AAPL) fairly valued at its current price of $187.44?

Before delving into the valuation intricacies, let's get a snapshot of Apple's business. Apple designs and markets a broad range of consumer tech, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The company is also known for its suite of services, such as Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay. With a unique integration of hardware, software, and services, Apple has cemented its place in the tech industry. Its market cap stands at a colossal $2.90 trillion, with sales reaching $383.30 billion, indicating the immense scale of its operations.

Deciphering the GF Value of Apple (AAPL, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure that evaluates the intrinsic value of a stock. It takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. This metric suggests a fair trading value for a stock, which can guide investors in making informed decisions. If a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may be considered overvalued or undervalued, potentially impacting future returns.

For Apple (AAPL, Financial), the GF Value calculation deems the stock to be fairly valued at its current price, with a GF Value of $176.66. This assessment suggests that the long-term return of Apple's stock may align closely with the rate of its business growth, offering a balanced investment opportunity for those seeking alignment with the company's financial trajectory.

Financial Strength of Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial)

When considering an investment, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insights into a company's financial resilience. Apple's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.55, which, while lower than many of its peers, still supports a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, indicating a fair financial condition.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Consistent profitability is a less risky proposition for potential investors. Apple's profitability, with a 10-year track record of profits and an impressive operating margin of 29.82%, ranks higher than 98.05% of its competitors in the hardware sector. In terms of growth, Apple's average annual revenue growth rate of 15.7% surpasses 79.57% of hardware companies, underscoring its strong market position.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal a company's value creation efficiency. Apple's ROIC of 32.86 indicates it generates significant cash flow relative to the capital invested, outperforming its WACC of 11.43. This spread suggests Apple is effectively creating value for shareholders.

Conclusive Insights on Apple's Valuation

In conclusion, Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, considering its financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth trajectory places it above a significant portion of its industry peers. For a deeper dive into Apple's financials and to explore its 30-year financial history, investors can visit the Apple financials page on GuruFocus.

