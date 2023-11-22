Accenture PLC (ACN): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Fair Market Valuation

Is Accenture PLC Priced Right in the Market? Let's Find Out

Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) showcased a daily gain of 1.54%, and over the past three months, it has experienced a gain of 3.24%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.77, investors may wonder if the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into a valuation analysis to answer that question and encourages readers to consider the detailed analysis that follows.

Company Introduction

Accenture PLC is a global leader in IT services, delivering a comprehensive range of consulting, strategy, technology, and operational services. The company's offerings support various sectors, including communications, media, technology, financial services, health, public services, consumer products, and resources. With nearly 500,000 employees across 200 cities in 51 countries, Accenture PLC's reach and expertise are vast. Comparing the current stock price with the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, provides insight into the company's valuation. Currently, Accenture PLC's stock price is $320.49, with a GF Value of $350.07, suggesting that the stock may be fairly valued.

Summarizing the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor reflecting the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. The GF Value Line, presented on our summary page, indicates the fair value at which the stock should trade. If a stock trades significantly above this line, it may be overvalued with a potential for poor future returns. Conversely, if it's below the line, the stock could be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns. Accenture PLC's stock price aligns closely with the GF Value Line, indicating it is fairly valued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to mirror the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide valuable insights into a company's financial robustness. Accenture PLC boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.87, outperforming 51.8% of companies in the Software industry. With a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 from GuruFocus, Accenture PLC's financial health is strong.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a consistent track record, typically carries less risk. A high profit margin often indicates better performance potential. Accenture PLC has maintained profitability for the past 10 years. With annual revenues of $64.10 billion and an EPS of $10.77, the company's operating margin of 13.74% is higher than 79.81% of its competitors in the Software industry. This demonstrates strong profitability. Moreover, Accenture PLC's growth is notable, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 13.6%, ranking it above 62.59% of companies in its industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 10.7% further underscores its robust growth prospects.

ROIC vs. WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability can also be achieved by comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). ROIC indicates how effectively a company generates cash flow relative to the capital invested, while WACC represents the average rate a company pays to finance its assets. Accenture PLC's ROIC is an impressive 20.97, which is significantly higher than its WACC of 10.97, suggesting value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is robust, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks well within its industry, indicating a promising future. For a deeper understanding of Accenture PLC's financials, you can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
