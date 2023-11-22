TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Reports Strong Q3 FY24 Results with Comp Sales Growth and Increased EPS Guidance

Robust Customer Traffic Drives 6% Comp Store Sales Increase and 13% Rise in Diluted EPS

Summary
  • Q3 FY24 comp store sales surged by 6%, with Marmaxx and HomeGoods divisions showing significant increases.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 reached $1.03, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year.
  • TJX Companies Inc (TJX) raises FY24 guidance for comp store sales and diluted EPS following above-plan performance.
On November 15, 2023, TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, showcasing a robust performance for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. The company reported a 6% increase in overall comp store sales, which was primarily driven by customer traffic. Notably, the Marmaxx and HomeGoods divisions experienced comp store sales growth of 7% and 9%, respectively.

Financial Highlights

The pretax profit margin for Q3 FY24 stood at 12.0%, a 0.8 percentage point increase from the previous year, surpassing the company's expectations. Net sales for the quarter reached $13.3 billion, a 9% increase from the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. Net income for Q3 FY24 was $1.2 billion, with diluted EPS climbing to $1.03, up from $0.91 in the same quarter last year. This represents a 13% increase in diluted EPS and a 20% increase when adjusted for last year's divestiture-related tax benefit.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Review

The income statement reflects the company's strong sales performance and profitability, with gross profit margin improving by 2.0 percentage points to 31.1% due to lower freight costs and sales leverage. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to 19.4% of sales, attributed to higher store wages, incentive compensation accruals, and costs associated with closing HomeGoods' e-commerce business.

The balance sheet shows that total inventories remained stable at $8.3 billion compared to the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. TJX ended the quarter with a solid cash and cash equivalents position of $4.3 billion.

Shareholder Returns and Outlook

TJX has been actively returning value to shareholders, with $1.0 billion returned through share repurchases and dividends in Q3 FY24. The company now anticipates repurchasing approximately $2.25 to $2.5 billion of its stock during the fiscal year ending February 3, 2024.

Following the strong third-quarter performance, TJX has raised its FY24 guidance for overall comp store sales and diluted EPS. The company now expects a 4% to 5% increase in comp store sales and has increased its diluted EPS outlook to a range of $3.71 to $3.74 for the 53-week fiscal year ending February 3, 2024.

CEO's Commentary

Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of TJX, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, highlighting strong execution and customer traffic across all divisions. Herrman noted the company's strong position as a shopping destination for the holiday season and its opportunities for growth, market share capture, and profitability enhancement.

For a detailed analysis of TJX's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TJX Companies Inc for further details.

