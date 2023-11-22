Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Raises 2023 Sales Guidance and Projects Positive EBITDA in 2024

Strategic Cost Reductions and Product Sales Growth Propel Optimism for Profitability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) increases full-year 2023 net product sales guidance for its oncology care franchise.
  • Projected full-year 2024 EBITDA (excluding stock compensation) ranges from a loss of $22 million to a gain of $3 million.
  • Operating expenses (excluding stock compensation and depreciation and amortization) decreased by 26% in 2023 compared to 2022.
  • Acute care franchise net product sales show significant year-over-year growth.
Article's Main Image

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing on November 14, 2023, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and providing updated financial guidance. The company has raised its full-year 2023 net product sales guidance for the oncology care franchise to $104 million to $106 million, up from the previous range of $99 million to $103 million. Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) also anticipates full-year 2023 net product sales to be between $123 million and $125 million, with a projected increase in 2024 to between $138 million and $158 million.

Financial Highlights and Corporate Updates

CEO Craig Collard expressed satisfaction with the near completion of the corporate restructuring plan, noting the company's strategic positioning to deliver substantial value in the coming years. The updated guidance reflects the growth potential of Heron's product portfolio and operational improvements. The company expects to have sufficient capital to achieve profitability, with a full-year 2024 EBITDA (excluding stock compensation) ranging from a loss of $22 million to a gain of $3 million. A cost reduction plan has been implemented, resulting in a 26% decrease in operating expenses for 2023 compared to the previous year.

Third Quarter Adjustments and Product Sales

During the third quarter of 2023, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX, Financial) wrote off $7.5 million in inventory related to the ZYNRELEF® product launch. Excluding these write-offs, the gross profit for the quarter would have been $20.7 million, or a gross margin of approximately 66%. The company does not anticipate additional inventory write-offs in the future. One-time expenses for the quarter amounted to $4.1 million, including reorganization costs and severance charges. The loss from operations was $24.9 million for the quarter, which would have been $13.3 million excluding inventory write-offs and one-time expenses.

Product Development and Litigation Updates

The Vial Access Needle (VAN) program is on track for a Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) submission in early 2024, with an anticipated launch in the third quarter of 2024. Heron also reported a favorable outcome in the CINVANTI ANDA litigation, enforcing its patents against Fresenius Kabi.

Financial Statements Overview

The consolidated statements of operations for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX, Financial) show net product sales of $31.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, with a gross profit of $13.2 million. The total operating expenses for the quarter were $38.2 million, leading to a loss from operations of $24.9 million. The net loss for the quarter was $25 million, or $0.17 per share. The balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, indicates that the company has cash and cash equivalents of $34.9 million and short-term investments of $42.6 million, with total assets amounting to $229.2 million.

Overall, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX, Financial) is navigating its financial landscape with strategic cost reductions and a focus on sales growth. The company's optimistic outlook for profitability in the coming years, supported by a robust balance sheet and a dedicated management team, positions it as a potentially attractive option for value investors.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Heron Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.