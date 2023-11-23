Target Corp (TGT, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 17.75%, complementing a 3-month gain of 5.55%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.28, investors may ponder if the stock is significantly undervalued. This valuation analysis aims to shed light on Target's current market position and whether its stock price reflects its intrinsic worth. Read on for a detailed examination of Target's valuation.

Company Introduction

As the nation's sixth-largest retailer, Target Corp (TGT, Financial) has built an impressive reputation for offering a satisfying in-store experience and a diverse range of trendy apparel, home goods, and essentials. Its ascent to retail prominence began in the 1990s, and today, Target operates over 1,900 stores and generates more than $100 billion in sales annually. With a focus on urban and suburban markets, Target attracts an affluent consumer base. When comparing Target's stock price of $130.46 to the GF Value of $227.15, it appears the stock might be significantly undervalued. This valuation sets the stage for a deeper dive into the company's financial health and potential.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, accounting for historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. If Target's stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests the stock may be undervalued and poised for higher future returns. Currently, Target's stock price is considerably lower than the GF Value estimate, indicating that it may be substantially undervalued and that the long-term return of its stock could surpass its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Target's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 is lower than the majority of its industry peers, indicating a need for cautious evaluation. However, with a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, Target's overall financial condition is deemed fair.

Profitability and Growth

A consistent profitability track record over the long term is less risky for investors. Target has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, boasting a revenue of $108 billion and an operating margin of 4.36%, which is commendable within its industry. The company's profitability rank stands strong at 8 out of 10.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, and Target's average annual revenue growth of 15.7% outpaces much of its competition. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is a modest 0.2%, which requires further scrutiny in the context of the Retail - Defensive industry's standards.

ROIC vs WACC

An insightful way to assess profitability is by comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Target's ROIC of 10.05 surpasses its WACC of 8.88, indicating that the company is effectively creating shareholder value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Corp (TGT, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. While the company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and despite some growth concerns, it remains a competitive player in the Retail - Defensive industry. To delve deeper into Target's financials, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

