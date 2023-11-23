Insider Sell: CEO Andrew Moore of B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 61,609 Shares

Andrew Moore, the CEO of B. Riley Securities, Inc., a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), has recently made a significant change to his holdings in the company. On November 13, 2023, the insider sold a total of 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc., a notable transaction that has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike.

Who is Andrew Moore?

Andrew Moore is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of the financial services industry. As the CEO of B. Riley Securities, Inc., he plays a pivotal role in steering the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations. Moore's experience and leadership have been instrumental in the subsidiary's growth and its contribution to the parent company, B. Riley Financial Inc.

About B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking, wealth management, and providing financial solutions to businesses and individuals. The company operates through several subsidiaries, offering a wide range of services including corporate finance, research, sales and trading, and asset management. B. Riley Financial prides itself on its collaborative approach and its ability to tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Stock Price Relationship

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's health and the sentiment of its executives. Over the past year, Andrew Moore has sold 61,609 shares and purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc. This activity suggests a rebalancing of his investment in the company rather than a complete exit, which could be interpreted in various ways by investors.

When an insider like Moore sells shares, it can sometimes raise concerns about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to consider the context of these transactions. Insiders may sell shares for personal financial planning, diversification, or other non-company related reasons. Therefore, a single sale should not be viewed in isolation but rather in conjunction with other insider activities and company performance indicators.

The insider transaction history for B. Riley Financial Inc. shows a predominance of insider buys over the past year, with 37 insiders buying and only 1 insider selling. This overall trend of insider buying could signal confidence in the company's future growth and stability.

On the day of Moore's recent sale, shares of B. Riley Financial Inc. were trading at $20.35, giving the company a market cap of $741.635 million. This valuation, when compared to the company's historical performance and future growth estimates, can offer additional context to the insider's decision to sell.

1725061892495437824.png

Valuation and GF Value Analysis

With the stock trading at $20.35 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $72.09, B. Riley Financial Inc. has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.28. This indicates that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, and investors should Think Twice before making an investment based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be undervalued, but the label of "Possible Value Trap" implies that there may be underlying issues or risks that are not immediately apparent from the valuation metrics alone.

1725061909088104448.png

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by CEO Andrew Moore of B. Riley Financial Inc. is a transaction that warrants attention, but it should not be the sole factor in an investment decision. The broader context of insider trends, the company's valuation, and its GF Value all contribute to a more nuanced understanding of the stock's potential. While the price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests the stock is undervalued, the classification as a Possible Value Trap calls for a cautious approach. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence, considering both the insider's actions and the company's fundamentals, before making any investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to evaluating a stock's attractiveness. They should be weighed alongside other financial analyses and market research to build a comprehensive investment thesis.

