Legion Partners Asset Management Reduces Stake in OneSpan Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Overview of Legion Partners' Recent Transaction

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has recently adjusted its investment in OneSpan Inc (OSPN, Financial), a notable player in the information technology security sector. On November 13, 2023, the firm reduced its holdings by 398,898 shares, resulting in an 11.50% decrease in its position. This transaction, executed at a price of $9.97 per share, has decreased the firm's total share count in OneSpan to 3,068,733, which now represents 7.70% of its portfolio, down from 9.05%.

Insight into Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a firm with a keen focus on value investing, operates with a philosophy centered on long-term capital appreciation through active engagement and constructive dialogue with management teams. With an equity portfolio of $342 million, the firm's top holdings include Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial), OneSpan Inc (OSPN, Financial), and DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG, Financial), primarily in the technology and communication services sectors. 1725062232150175744.png

OneSpan Inc at a Glance

OneSpan Inc, trading under the symbol OSPN, is a USA-based company that went public on March 19, 1998. The company specializes in digital agreements and security solutions, offering products that secure access to digital assets and protect transactions. With a significant presence in the EMEA region and the United States, OneSpan's offerings include multifactor authentication and anti-fraud solutions. 1725062212470501376.png

OneSpan Inc's Financial Overview

As of the latest data, OneSpan Inc boasts a market capitalization of $410.84 million, with a current stock price of $10.30. However, the company's PE percentage stands at 0.00, indicating it is not generating profits currently. The GF Value suggests a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.67. Despite this, the stock has seen a gain of 3.31% since the transaction and an 87.27% increase since its IPO, although the year-to-date performance shows a decline of 11.21%.

Portfolio Impact of Legion Partners' Trade

The recent trade by Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has led to a notable reduction in its stake in OneSpan Inc. This move has decreased the firm's exposure to OSPN, which now constitutes a smaller portion of its overall portfolio. The significance of this transaction is underscored by the firm's investment strategy and the potential implications for its performance metrics.

Market Performance and Valuation of OneSpan Inc

Since the trade date, OneSpan Inc's stock has shown resilience with a modest uptick in its market price. The company's GF Score of 72/100 indicates a likelihood of average performance, with strong points in its Financial Strength and GF Value Rank. However, the stock's Momentum Rank and Growth Rank suggest areas for potential improvement.

Assessing OneSpan Inc's Financial Health

OneSpan Inc's financial health is a mixed bag, with a strong Financial Strength rank of 8/10, bolstered by a cash to debt ratio of 12.94. However, the company's Profitability Rank is moderate at 5/10, and its Growth Rank is low at 3/10. The negative ROE and ROA further reflect challenges in profitability and asset utilization.

Conclusion

In summary, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in OneSpan Inc reflects a strategic portfolio adjustment. While OneSpan's market performance post-trade has been positive, the company's financial health indicators and valuation ranks present a nuanced picture for investors. The firm's decision to reduce its stake may have been influenced by these factors, and it will be important for investors to monitor how this transaction influences both OneSpan's trajectory and Legion Partners' portfolio performance moving forward.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.