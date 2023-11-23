J Arnold Wealth Management Co Bolsters Portfolio with First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) Shares

Introduction to the Transaction

J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Trades, Portfolio), a recognized investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio with a significant addition of shares in the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG, Financial). On October 31, 2023, the firm acquired 101,9722 shares of FXG, marking a notable trade action that reflects a strategic investment move. The transaction, which had a trade impact of 0.22% on the firm's portfolio, was executed at a trade price of $58.12. This addition has increased the firm's position in FXG to 23.92% of its portfolio, signifying a substantial commitment to the stock.

Profile of J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Trades, Portfolio)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Trades, Portfolio), based in Canfield, Ohio, is a firm with a deep understanding of market dynamics and a clear investment philosophy. With a portfolio comprising 28 stocks and an equity value of $247 million, the firm has a strong focus on sectors such as technology and healthcare. Its top holdings include prominent ETFs and companies like iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial), Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), and Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial), showcasing a diversified and strategic investment approach. 1725062226743717888.png

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG, Financial) Overview

The First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) is an exchange-traded fund with a market capitalization of $502.336 million. As of the latest data, the stock is trading at $60.16, reflecting a PE Percentage of 16.93%. Despite a year-to-date price change ratio of -3.23%, FXG has shown a gain of 3.51% since the trade date. The fund's long-term performance is also noteworthy, with an IPO Percent of 203.38%. However, due to the lack of sufficient data, the GF Valuation and other financial metrics for FXG cannot be evaluated. 1725062207382810624.png

Analysis of the Trade Impact

The recent acquisition by J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Trades, Portfolio) has not only increased the firm's stake in FXG but also underscored the firm's confidence in the consumer staples sector. The trade has enhanced the firm's position in the market, with FXG now accounting for 11.70% of the total shares held. This strategic move could potentially lead to a more robust portfolio performance, given the fund's solid GF Score of 78/100, indicating a likelihood of average to above-average performance.

Market Performance of FXG Post-Trade

Since the trade date, FXG's stock price has experienced an uptick, currently standing at $60.16, which is higher than the trade price of $58.12. This increase suggests a positive market response to the fund's prospects, although it is essential to note that the stock's GF Value cannot be determined due to insufficient data.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Trades, Portfolio)'s Top Holdings and Sectors

J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is heavily weighted towards the technology and healthcare sectors, with FXG being a significant holding. The addition of FXG shares complements the firm's existing top holdings, reinforcing its investment strategy and sectoral focus.

FXG's Financial Health and Market Position

While specific financial metrics such as Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, and Growth Rank for FXG are not available, the fund's GF Score suggests a stable financial health and market position. However, the absence of data for key financial indicators like the Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z score means that investors should exercise due diligence when assessing the fund's overall financial health.

Conclusion

The recent trade by J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Trades, Portfolio) is a strategic addition to its investment portfolio, reflecting the firm's confidence in the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG, Financial). While the lack of comprehensive financial data for FXG presents some challenges, the firm's decision to increase its stake in the fund is a significant move that value investors may want to monitor closely as it may signal the firm's expectations for the sector's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
