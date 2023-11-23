CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP, Financial) experienced a significant boost in its share price, climbing 6% after receiving conditional marketing authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for its gene-edited therapy, CASGEVY™. This groundbreaking treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia is now authorized for patients 12 years and older, marking a major milestone for the company and offering new hope to those affected by these conditions.

Walmart (WMT, Financial), on the other hand, saw its shares tumble by over 6% after the retail giant's updated annual profit forecast fell short of analysts' expectations. The company's CFO highlighted a notable decline in sales towards the end of October, which contributed to the stock's decline despite an overall increase in U.S. comparable sales and a positive performance from Sam's Club locations.

Energy Transfer (ET, Financial) announced a non-binding agreement with TotalEnergies (TTE) to supply crude oil from its proposed Blue Marlin offshore port in Texas. This agreement is a significant step towards the commercialization of the Blue Marlin port, which is expected to load up to one VLCC per day, pending the execution of definitive agreements and a final investment decision on the project.

Alibaba (BABA, Financial) faced an 8% drop in its stock price premarket after its second-quarter revenue missed estimates, and the company decided to cancel plans to spin off its cloud business. The Chinese tech giant's decision comes amidst the expansion of U.S. restrictions on the export of advanced computing chips, creating uncertainties for the future of its Cloud Intelligence Group.

Apollomics (APLM) saw its shares surge by approximately 118% premarket after its partner Avistone Biotechnology received conditional approval in China for an oral lung cancer therapy. This approval for vebreltinib, a drug targeting c-Met dysregulation, represents a significant advancement in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM, Financial) released its Q3 earnings, surpassing EPS expectations but missing revenue estimates. The company also updated its fiscal 2023 guidance, expecting a decrease in net revenue growth but an increase in operating margin, which has led to a higher implied EPS guidance.

Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) announced the launch of its new IQ8 Commercial Microinverters for the small commercial solar market in North America. These microinverters are compatible with a wide range of solar panels and are designed to support future projects.

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) shares edged higher as Wedbush Securities highlighted positive developments in the company's artificial intelligence initiatives, particularly the Copilot AI, which is expected to significantly contribute to Microsoft's revenue growth in the coming years.

CommScope (COMM) shares increased after Raymond James upgraded the network infrastructure provider, suggesting that the company's fundamentals may have reached a turning point, with the potential for a default being averted.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) experienced a sharp decline in premarket trading following its weaker-than-expected guidance for the upcoming fiscal year, which was described by analysts as disappointing due to a significant reduction in product orders.

BlackRock (BLK) filed with the SEC for a spot ethereum ETF, following its earlier filing for a spot bitcoin ETF. This move reflects the growing interest in cryptocurrency-based investment products among mainstream financial institutions.

Finally, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that initial jobless claims rose to 231K, exceeding expectations and indicating a slight uptick in unemployment claims, while continuing claims also saw an increase.