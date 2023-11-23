The Home Depot Inc (HD) CEO's Shareholder Letter: Navigating a Dynamic Retail Landscape

Key Highlights from The Home Depot's Annual Shareholder Letter

  • Continued focus on providing a seamless interconnected shopping experience.
  • Investment in supply chain and technology to meet evolving customer needs.
  • Commitment to delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation.
  • Expansion of product offerings and services to cater to both DIY and professional customers.
Dear Shareholders,

The Home Depot, Inc. is the world’s largest home improvement retailer based on net sales for fiscal 2022. We offer our customers a wide assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, décor products, and facilities maintenance, repair and operations products. We also provide a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. As of the end of fiscal 2022, we operated 2,322 stores located throughout the U.S. (including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam), Canada, and Mexico.

The retail landscape has changed rapidly over the past several years, with customer expectations constantly evolving. In fiscal 2022, we continued to operate with agility to meet the challenges created by a fluid domestic and global business environment, including supply chain disruptions, tight labor market conditions, and ongoing inflationary pressures. Our ability to operate successfully and meet the needs of our customers was due in significant part to our investments over the past several years aimed at creating an interconnected, frictionless shopping experience that enables our customers to seamlessly blend the digital and physical worlds.

We serve two primary customer groups — consumers (including both DIY and DIFM customers) and professional customers — and have developed varying approaches to meet their diverse needs. We have a number of initiatives designed to drive growth with our Pros, including a customized online experience, a dedicated sales force, an extensive delivery network, our Pro Xtra loyalty program, enhanced credit offerings, and inventory management programs.

We deliver on our objective to create shareholder value through our disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our capital allocation principles are as follows: reinvest in our business to drive growth, pay a quarterly dividend, and return excess cash to our shareholders through share repurchases. In fiscal 2022, we invested $3.1 billion in capital expenditures to support our business, advance our goals, and continue to build an interconnected customer experience. We also returned over $14 billion to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases.

Our industry is highly competitive, very fragmented, and evolving. We face competition for customers for our products and services from a variety of retailers, suppliers, service providers, and distributors and manufacturers that sell products directly to their respective customer bases. Both in-store and online, we compete primarily based on customer experience, price, quality, product availability and assortment, and delivery options.

We continue to enhance our capabilities to provide our customers with a frictionless interconnected shopping experience across our stores, online, on the job site, and in their homes, focusing on continued investments in our website and mobile apps to enhance the digital customer experience. Enhancements to our digital properties are critical for our increasingly interconnected customers, who often research products online and check available inventory before going into one of our stores to view the products in person or talk to an associate and then make their purchase in store or online.

In closing, we are steadfast in our commitment to our goals, while also recognizing that exercising corporate responsibility and being informed by the needs of our other stakeholders, including our customers, associates, supplier partners, and communities, creates value for all stakeholders, including our shareholders.

Sincerely,

[CEO's Name], CEO

The Home Depot, Inc.

Read the original letter here.

