Unveiling Macy's (M)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Significantly Undervalued Status of Macy's Inc (M)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On November 17, 2023, Macy's Inc (M, Financial) exhibited a notable daily gain of 5.71%, despite a 3-month loss of 10.69%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.7, investors are questioning whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article embarks on a valuation analysis journey to uncover the true worth of Macy's Inc, encouraging readers to delve into the financial insights that follow.

Company Introduction

Macy's Inc, a retail giant founded in 1858 and headquartered in New York City, operates approximately 550 Macy's stores, nearly 60 Bloomingdale's locations, and 158 standalone Bluemercury beauty stores. With a robust online presence and international licensing, Macy's has cultivated a diverse revenue stream. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances accounted for 61% of its 2022 sales. Currently, the stock trades at $13.33, significantly below the GF Value of $21.02, suggesting a potential undervaluation that merits a closer examination.

1725323011227185152.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past performance and growth, and future business estimates. When a stock's price hovers significantly below the GF Value Line, it may indicate an undervalued status with higher future returns. Macy's Inc (M, Financial) currently presents such an opportunity, with its market price substantially lower than the GF Value estimate, hinting at a potentially lucrative long-term investment.

1725322989223866368.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid capital loss. Macy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07 places it lower than 86.49% of its industry peers. With a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, Macy's exhibits a fair balance sheet, though investors should consider the potential risks associated with its financial position.

1725323036023910400.png

Profitability and Growth

Macy's has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $24.40 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.7. The company's operating margin of 4.3% outperforms 55.06% of its competitors. With a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, Macy's demonstrates fair profitability. Growth is also a vital component of valuation, and Macy's average annual revenue growth rate of 3.4% is average for its industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth of 13.8% is promising, indicating a competitive edge in growth potential.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals a company's value creation efficiency. Macy's ROIC of 7.16 and WACC of 6.85 suggest that the company is generating value for shareholders. This positive spread between ROIC and WACC is a healthy sign of the company's profitability.

1725323053082144768.png

Conclusion

In summary, Macy's Inc (M, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on current market conditions. The company's financial health is stable, and its profitability is sound. When considering growth, Macy's outperforms a significant portion of its industry peers. For a detailed exploration of Macy's financials, interested investors can review the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.