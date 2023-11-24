Helmerich & Payne Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of Helmerich & Payne Inc

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on 2023-12-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Helmerich & Payne Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Helmerich & Payne Inc Do?

Helmerich & Payne has the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of U.S. tight oil and gas. Helmerich & Payne is present in nearly every major U.S. shale play and also has a small but growing presence internationally.

A Glimpse at Helmerich & Payne Inc's Dividend History

Helmerich & Payne Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1973. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Helmerich & Payne Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Helmerich & Payne Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.25% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.52%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Helmerich & Payne Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -6.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -15.40% per year. And over the past decade, Helmerich & Payne Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -2.60%.

Based on Helmerich & Payne Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Helmerich & Payne Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.28%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Helmerich & Payne Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.47.

Helmerich & Payne Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Helmerich & Payne Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Helmerich & Payne Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Helmerich & Payne Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Helmerich & Payne Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 19.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 68.43% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Helmerich & Payne Inc's dividend history is robust, recent trends in dividend yield and growth rates suggest cautious optimism. The company's moderate payout ratio and profitability rank indicate a balance between returning value to shareholders and retaining earnings for growth. Investors should consider these factors along with the company's fair growth outlook and strong revenue performance when evaluating the attractiveness of Helmerich & Payne Inc as a dividend-paying investment. For those seeking additional high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover more potential investments.

