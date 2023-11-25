CF Industries Holdings (CF): A Fair Valuation Assessment

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF, Financial) recently experienced a daily decrease of -3.31% in its stock price, while the 3-month performance stands neutral with a 0% change. With an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 10.75, investors are prompted to consider whether the stock is fairly valued. This valuation analysis aims to determine CF Industries Holdings' market position and whether its current stock price aligns with its intrinsic value.

Company Overview

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF, Financial) is a leading nitrogen fertilizer manufacturer, leveraging low-cost U.S. natural gas to secure its position as one of the most cost-efficient producers worldwide. With a robust presence in North America and strategic joint ventures in the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago, the company is also venturing into carbon-free ammonia solutions. CF Industries Holdings' stock is currently trading at $77.46, with a GF Value of $80.71, indicating a potential alignment with its fair market value. This sets the stage for a deeper dive into the company's financial health and market valuation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance forecasts. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark for the stock's ideal fair trading value. When the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be considered overvalued, signaling potentially lower future returns. Conversely, if the stock price falls well below this line, it might be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns.

CF Industries Holdings (CF, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. The stock's current price of $77.46 per share is in close proximity to the GF Value, suggesting that its market valuation is in line with the company's actual worth.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is critical to avoid potential capital loss. CF Industries Holdings boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 1, ranking higher than 55.24% of its peers in the Agriculture industry. This favorable ratio has earned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 from GuruFocus, indicating a stable balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in consistently profitable companies is generally less risky. CF Industries Holdings has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years. With annual revenues of $7.70 billion and an operating margin surpassing 96% of its industry competitors, the company's profitability is deemed strong by GuruFocus.

Growth is a vital indicator of a company's value creation for shareholders. CF Industries Holdings has achieved an impressive 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 38.3%, outperforming 84.28% of companies within the Agriculture industry. Its EBITDA growth rate of 53.9% also ranks highly, surpassing 84.47% of its industry peers.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge a company's profitability. CF Industries Holdings' ROIC is 24.61, well above its WACC of 8.85, indicating the company is effectively creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, CF Industries Holdings (CF, Financial) is assessed as fairly valued. The company's solid financial condition, robust profitability, and superior growth metrics suggest a stable investment. For a more detailed financial overview, investors can explore CF Industries Holdings' 30-Year Financials here.

