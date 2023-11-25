Amidst a daily loss of -1.69% and a 3-month decline of -22.38%, investors may question the current valuation of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO, Financial). With a reported Loss Per Share of $5.85, the essential question arises: is Bio-Rad Laboratories significantly undervalued? The following analysis delves into the company's valuation to provide answers.

Company Introduction

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO, Financial), headquartered in Hercules, California, operates at the forefront of the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. The company's diverse portfolio includes test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories, as well as instruments and reagents for research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. With a global presence spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, Bio-Rad Laboratories also holds a 37% stake in Sartorius AG, a notable laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier. As we compare the current stock price of $299.36 to the GF Value of $515.3, it becomes clear that further exploration into the company's fair value is warranted.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value metric, calculated through a combination of historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance forecasts. This valuation suggests that Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO, Financial) is significantly undervalued, with the potential for higher future returns given its current market cap of $8.70 billion. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark, indicating that the stock's price is likely to revolve around this fair value estimation.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid permanent capital loss. Bio-Rad Laboratories' cash-to-debt ratio of 1.25 positions it in the lower half compared to industry peers. Despite this, the company's financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a reasonably sturdy balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky attribute, especially when consistent over time. Bio-Rad Laboratories has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years. With an annual revenue of $2.70 billion and a Loss Per Share of $5.85, its operating margin of 13% is commendable. The company's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. However, its growth, with a 3-year average annual revenue increase of 7.1%, is middling within the industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

An insightful measure of profitability is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Bio-Rad Laboratories' ROIC of 2.88 is significantly lower than its WACC of 9.19, suggesting challenges in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested.

Conclusion

In summary, Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is reasonable, although its growth ranks below industry averages. For a more detailed financial overview, investors can examine Bio-Rad Laboratories' 30-Year Financials here.

