Tenaris SA's Dividend Analysis

Tenaris SA (TS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2023-11-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Tenaris SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Tenaris SA Do?

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, or OCTG, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. The company's production facilities are located primarily in the U.S., Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore wells and horizontal shale wells.

A Glimpse at Tenaris SA's Dividend History

Tenaris SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Tenaris SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Tenaris SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.97% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.57%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Tenaris SA's annual dividend growth rate was 4.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -5.70% per year. And over the past decade, Tenaris SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -4.50%.

Based on Tenaris SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Tenaris SA stock as of today is approximately 2.21%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Tenaris SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.17.

Tenaris SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Tenaris SA's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Tenaris SA's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Tenaris SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Tenaris SA's revenue has increased by approximately 19.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 67.59% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Tenaris SA's earnings increased by approximately 54.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 77.79% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Tenaris SA's upcoming dividend payment, consistent dividend history, and robust growth metrics position it as a potentially attractive option for value investors seeking dividend income. The company's low payout ratio and high profitability rank further reinforce the sustainability of its dividends. However, the negative five-year dividend growth rate warrants caution and suggests that investors should keep an eye on industry trends and the company's strategic initiatives that may influence future payouts. With these insights, investors can better evaluate whether Tenaris SA aligns with their investment strategy and income goals.

