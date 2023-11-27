What's Driving HUTCHMED (China) Ltd's Surprising 33% Stock Rally?

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $3.21 billion, the stock price stands at $18.62. Over the past week, HCM has seen a 2.10% decline, yet this short-term loss is overshadowed by a significant 33.00% gain over the past three months. Despite these movements, the GF Value of HCM is currently at $68.42, up from the past GF Value of $59.81. However, both the current and past GF Valuations suggest caution, labeling the stock as a Possible Value Trap, advising investors to think twice before making a decision.

Introduction to HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd operates within the drug manufacturing industry, focusing on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases. With a strong presence in China, HCM has a robust portfolio of cancer drug candidates in clinical studies worldwide and a significant commercial infrastructure. The company's operations are segmented into Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures.

Assessing HUTCHMED's Profitability

When it comes to profitability, HUTCHMED's Profitability Rank is relatively low at 3/10. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -13.98%, which is better than 26.02% of its industry peers. Its ROE stands at -4.92%, surpassing 32.74% of industry peers, while the ROA is at -3.07%, outperforming 37.16% of competitors. The ROIC is at -25.07%, which is better than 19.65% of industry peers. Over the past decade, HUTCHMED has achieved profitability in 3 years.

Growth Trajectory of HUTCHMED

The company's Growth Rank is more promising at 6/10. HUTCHMED's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 20.70%, which is better than 84.97% of its industry peers. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is also positive at 7.80%, outperforming 58.4% of competitors. However, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -42.50%, and its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -57.80%, indicating challenges in maintaining earnings growth.

Notable Shareholders in HUTCHMED

Among the significant holders of HUTCHMED stock, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) stands out with 135,275 shares, accounting for 0.08% share percentage. Following closely is renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 52,000 shares, which represents a 0.03% share percentage. The involvement of these prominent investors could signal confidence in the company's long-term prospects, despite the current valuation concerns.

Competitive Landscape

Comparing HUTCHMED to its competitors, Indivior PLC (LSE:INDV, Financial) has a market cap of $2.29 billion, while Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE:HIK, Financial) boasts a larger market cap of $4.85 billion. Benchmark Holdings PLC (LSE:BMK, Financial), on the other hand, has a market cap of $336.115 million. HUTCHMED's performance and valuation must be assessed in the context of these industry players.

Conclusion

In summary, HUTCHMED (China) Ltd's recent stock performance has been a mixed bag, with a short-term loss overshadowed by a substantial gain over the past three months. The company's valuation as a Possible Value Trap suggests that investors should exercise caution. Within the industry, HUTCHMED's profitability metrics are modest, but its revenue growth rates are strong, indicating potential for future success. The presence of significant holders like Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) may influence the stock's trajectory. Finally, when compared to its closest competitors, HUTCHMED holds a competitive market cap, which, combined with its growth prospects, could make it an interesting option for value investors looking for opportunities in the drug manufacturing sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.