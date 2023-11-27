Morning Brew: Amazon AI Push and Microsoft's AI Talent Coup

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) is making a significant push into artificial intelligence education with its "AI Ready" program, aiming to train at least two million people by 2025. This initiative is a strategic move to address the shortage of AI talent as Amazon seeks to catch up with its competitors in the generative AI space. The program offers eight online courses, ranging from basic to advanced AI skills, and is open to both tech and tech-adjacent roles. These courses are free and accessible online, even for those who are not Amazon employees. Amazon's proactive approach to AI education underscores the company's commitment to leading in the transformative technology of our generation.

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) has strengthened its position in the artificial intelligence landscape by hiring former OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. This move has been characterized by Wedbush Securities as a strategic coup that has ended the recent "embarrassing circus show" surrounding Altman's ousting. With an outperform rating and a $425 price target on Microsoft, analysts view the company's acquisition of top AI talent as a significant advantage in the competitive tech industry.

Bayer (BAYRY, Financial) experienced a setback as its oral anticoagulant asundexian failed in a Phase 3 trial, leading to a drop in shares. The trial's failure to outperform has prompted Bayer to discontinue the OCEANIC-AF Phase 3 study, although it will continue with other studies in the OCEANIC clinical trial program. This news follows other recent challenges faced by the German conglomerate.

Stock futures indicated a subdued start to the week, with no major economic indicators scheduled before trading began. The quiet week ahead, coupled with the Thanksgiving holiday, suggests that market participants are not expecting significant challenges to the prevailing view of a soft economic landing in the U.S. Meanwhile, European PMI data is anticipated to highlight lackluster growth, but U.S. markets are likely to focus on upcoming ISM and payroll data.

Goldman Sachs (GS, Financial) has set a modest target for the S&P 500 (SP500) at 4,700 by the end of next year, expecting a stable environment for rates and economic growth. The equity strategy team at Goldman Sachs recommends focusing on S&P 500 stocks with strong balance sheets, stable sales and earnings growth, high return on equity, and low historical drawdown risk, as earnings growth is projected to be the primary driver of returns.

Argentina's presidential election saw a victory for libertarian outsider Javier Milei, who has promised a "drastic" overhaul of the government amid economic turmoil. Milei's win signals a potential shift in Argentina's economic policies as the country grapples with soaring inflation, a depreciating currency, and significant external debt obligations.

Mastercard (MA, Financial) received approval from Chinese regulators to begin domestic bankcard clearing activities in China, marking a significant step for the company's expansion in the Chinese market. This approval follows a principal agreement from the People's Bank of China in 2020, allowing Mastercard to set up a domestic bankcard clearing institution.

General Motors' (GM, Financial) autonomous driving unit Cruise has seen a change in leadership, with CEO Kyle Vogt resigning amid safety review disruptions and a suspended license in California. GM's general counsel Craig Glidden and Mo Elshenawy will take on leadership roles at Cruise, while former Tesla (TSLA) executive Jon McNeill has been named vice chairman of the Cruise board.

Uber Technologies (UBER, Financial) announced plans to issue $1.2 billion in convertible senior notes due 2028, with the proceeds intended for various corporate purposes, including repaying existing debt. The offering, which includes an option for initial purchasers to buy additional notes, will be accompanied by capped call transactions to minimize potential dilution to Uber's common stock.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) has surpassed Starbucks (SBUX) in China in terms of both sales and store count, becoming the largest coffee chain in the country. Despite having more stores for several years, Luckin's smaller store format had previously kept it behind Starbucks in revenue. However, recent financial reports show Luckin leading in sales, highlighting the intense competition in China's coffee market.

Snowflake (SNOW, Financial) received a positive outlook from Citi, with the bank highlighting the company's potential in the cloud data management sector. Recent industry events and partner commentary suggest improved project trends for Snowflake, particularly in large Hadoop migrations, which could drive growth for the data warehousing company.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and 2seventy bio (TSVT) announced that an FDA advisory panel will review their application to expand U.S. approval for the multiple myeloma therapy Abecma. However, the FDA will not meet the original PDUFA target action date, leading to a decline in the companies' shares following the announcement.

Disney (DIS, Financial) CEO Bob Iger faces pressure to clarify his plans for the company during an upcoming town hall meeting, as investors seek reassurance amidst a challenging year for the entertainment giant. With Disney's stock struggling and its Content Sales/Licensing and Other unit underperforming, stakeholders are eager to understand Iger's strategy for returning the company to growth.

Union members at two Detroit casinos have ratified a new labor contract, ending a strike that had minimal impact on operations. However, workers at MGM Grand Detroit continue to strike after rejecting the tentative deal. MGM Resorts (MGM) expressed disappointment with the outcome, emphasizing the historic nature of the offer made to employees.

Arm Holdings (ARM, Financial) shares rose following an overweight rating initiation by Wells Fargo, which cited the company's strong positioning in the semiconductor industry. Analysts believe Arm will benefit from several industry trends, including China's push to develop a domestic chip industry and a shift away from x86 architecture to RISC-based compute IP.