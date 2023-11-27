What's Driving XPeng Inc's Surprising 10% Stock Rally?

XPeng Inc (XPEV, Financial), a prominent player in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock price. Over the past week, the company's shares have surged by 10.03%, closing at $18.09. Despite this impressive weekly gain, the stock has seen a 7.28% loss over the past three months. With a current market capitalization of $16.2 billion, investors are keenly observing XPeng's performance.

When assessing the stock's valuation, the GF Value stands at $26.7, which suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, prompting investors to think twice before making a commitment. This valuation is consistent with the past GF Value of $62.95, maintaining the same cautionary stance for investors. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

XPeng Inc: A Leader in China's EV Market

Founded in 2015, XPeng Inc is a leading Chinese smart EV company that has made significant strides in the midrange to high-end segment. With over 120,000 EVs sold in 2022, XPeng has captured approximately 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. The company is also at the forefront of autonomous driving technology development, positioning itself as a key innovator in the industry.

Challenging Profitability Metrics

XPeng's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, is a concern with a low score of 1/10. This rank reflects the company's position relative to industry peers, suggesting low profitability within the sector. The Operating Margin stands at -50.05%, which, while slightly better than some of its peers, still indicates challenges. The ROE of -32.80% and ROA of -16.26% further highlight difficulties in generating shareholder value and effectively utilizing assets for income. Moreover, the ROIC of -34.15% suggests inefficiencies in cash flow generation relative to capital invested.

Impressive Revenue Growth Amidst Earnings Challenges

Despite profitability concerns, XPeng's growth metrics tell a more positive story. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 121.10%, outperforming 99.34% of its industry peers. This is complemented by a robust Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) of 41.55%, indicating strong future growth prospects. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of -26.80%, which, while better than some competitors, still raises questions about the company's earnings trajectory.

Institutional Confidence in XPeng

Notable investment firms have taken positions in XPeng, signaling some level of institutional confidence. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) leads the pack with 11,872,897 shares, representing a 1.37% share percentage. Following them is the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) with 188,732 shares (0.02% share percentage), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 87,340 shares (0.01% share percentage). These holdings reflect a mix of strategic and diversified investment interests in the EV space.

Competitive Landscape in the EV Industry

XPeng operates in a highly competitive EV market, with close rivals in terms of market capitalization. NIO Inc (NIO, Financial) has a market cap of $14 billion, VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS, Financial) stands at $12.54 billion, and Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN, Financial) is valued at $16.32 billion. These companies, along with XPeng, are vying for dominance in an industry that is rapidly evolving with technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for sustainable transportation options.

Conclusion: XPeng's Mixed Financial Picture

XPeng Inc's recent stock performance, with a significant weekly gain but a quarterly loss, paints a mixed financial picture. The company's profitability metrics are concerning, with negative margins and returns that suggest challenges ahead. However, XPeng's impressive revenue growth rates indicate a strong market presence and potential for future expansion. With notable investment firms holding stakes in the company, there is a level of institutional confidence that may bode well for its long-term prospects. Nevertheless, the competitive landscape within the EV industry remains intense, with close market cap rivals that could influence XPeng's market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.