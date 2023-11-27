What's Driving Adecoagro SA's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Adecoagro SA (AGRO, Financial), a prominent player in the consumer packaged goods industry, has witnessed a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a stock price of $11.47, the company has experienced a 1.85% gain over the past week and an impressive 12.85% gain over the past three months. This growth trajectory reflects positively on the company's market position and investor confidence.

The GF Value of AGRO stands at $11.62, which is slightly above the current price, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. This assessment remains consistent with the past GF Value of $11.4 three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The stability in the GF Valuation suggests that the company's stock is priced appropriately in relation to its intrinsic value, providing a level of assurance for value investors.

Understanding Adecoagro SA

Adecoagro SA is a Luxembourg-based agricultural powerhouse with diversified operations spanning from farming crops and dairy production to sugar, ethanol, energy production, and land transformation. The company's business is segmented into Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, and Land Transformation, each contributing to its robust portfolio. Adecoagro's strategic approach to agriculture and land management has positioned it as a key player in the industry, with a focus on sustainable and efficient production practices.

1726621162491932672.png

Profitability Insights

Adecoagro's financial health is reflected in its strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, which is commendable within its industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 18.13%, outperforming 90.41% of its peers. This is complemented by a solid Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.49% and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 4.63%, both of which are above industry averages. Additionally, Adecoagro's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 6.73% further demonstrates its ability to generate cash flow relative to the capital invested in the business. Over the past decade, the company has maintained profitability for six years, showcasing its resilience and operational efficiency.

1726621184461697024.png

Growth Trajectory and Industry Standing

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 10/10, indicating a strong upward trend in both revenue and profitability. Adecoagro's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 17.50%, surpassing 77.99% of its competitors. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share also stands strong at 10.10%. When it comes to earnings, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a remarkable 91.00%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 81.00%, both of which are significantly higher than industry averages. These growth metrics underscore Adecoagro's competitive edge and its potential for continued expansion.

1726621202996326400.png

Investor Confidence and Shareholder Composition

Notable investors have taken positions in Adecoagro, reflecting confidence in the company's prospects. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holds a substantial 5,153,567 shares, representing a 4.8% stake, while Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)'s position is more modest at 28,362 shares, accounting for 0.03% of the company's shares. These investments by prominent market figures suggest a belief in the company's value and future growth.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Adecoagro holds its ground with a market cap of $1.22 billion. Dole PLC (DOLE, Financial) follows closely with a market cap of $1.09 billion, while Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP, Financial) is slightly higher at $1.11 billion. Kuber Resources Corp (KUBR, Financial), with a market cap of $663.064 million, also competes in the same space, albeit at a smaller scale. Adecoagro's market cap suggests a strong position within the competitive landscape of the consumer packaged goods industry.

Conclusive Analysis

In summary, Adecoagro SA's stock performance and financial health paint a picture of a robust company with solid growth prospects. The company's market position is strong, and its growth metrics indicate potential for further expansion. The consistent GF Valuation as Fairly Valued provides a level of security for investors, while the company's profitability and growth ranks suggest that it is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities. With its strategic operations and the confidence of notable investors, Adecoagro SA presents an attractive valuation and investment potential for those looking to add a resilient agricultural stock to their portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.