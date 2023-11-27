Boeing Co(BA) 2022 President and CEO David L. Calhoun's shareholder letter: Charting the Course for Aerospace's Future

Key Highlights from Boeing's 2022 Shareholder Letter

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Boeing's commitment to safety, quality, and integrity.
  • Investments in technology and workforce to drive future growth.
  • Progress in commercial and defense product portfolio.
  • Efforts towards sustainable aerospace and community engagement.
Article's Main Image

For more than a century, The Boeing Company has been at the forefront of historic innovations that connect people around the world and beyond. Today, our work continues to help chart the course for the future of aerospace.

Every day we work to transform our company to service big defense and commercial needs. There is substantial and growing demand for the products and services we create, with more than $400 billion in open orders. In response to these demands and in light of post-COVID supply chain challenges, a priority is making our aircraft production capabilities more predictable and scalable. We do this work while meeting exacting safety and quality standards that are set by our regulators and customers and reflect our values, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made in our journey together.

Our mission—to protect, connect and explore our world and beyond—is supported by our unwavering commitment to strengthening safety through continuous improvement, learning and innovation. We will never forget the lives lost in the 737 MAX accidents. Their memory drives us every day to uphold our responsibility to all who depend on the safety of our products and services.

Despite facing existential challenges in our company’s recent history, there has not been a single year in the last decade when we did not invest substantial time and capital to enhance our capabilities and deliver innovation. We established research and technology centers in Australia, Brazil, China, Europe, the Middle East, India, South Korea and most recently in Japan. We believe the unique local perspectives our teammates bring to the table allow us to collaborate globally to find technology solutions that drive future growth.

Our product portfolio spans an impressive array of commercial and defense products that meet our customers’ needs, including 737-7, 737-10, 777X, KC-46, MQ-25 and the T-7A. That includes classified products that serve the U.S. government and NATO allies—which we cannot disclose—along with services platforms that cater to a global customer base.

Boeing is one of the most sophisticated engineering and technology companies in the world. We specialize in creating the world’s leading aerospace and defense products and solutions. Prioritizing and expanding large-scale capability investments will help us secure our future.

Additionally, distinctive new capabilities will deliver breakthrough benefits to our customers and reshape our industry in our favor, while uncovering new opportunities for growth. As part of our capability-building journey, we grew our workforce by about 23,000 teammates in 2022, primarily in engineering and manufacturing.

Our team works around the clock to create pioneering physical materials, sophisticated digital platforms and advanced production systems. Digital threads increasingly knit together our capabilities from design to production to support. Big data linked to intelligent analytics powers technologies embedded into our products and services while creating more efficient operations.

Wrap all this talent and technology together and what do you get? Autonomous flight. Satellite-guided drones. Augmented reality manufacturing tools. Big leaps forward in sustainable aerospace. Faster design and development cycles. Across Boeing, our people are advancing innovation each and every day.

We will never finish transforming our company. We charted the course of aerospace history through the last century, and we will do the same again over the next one hundred years. Our steadfast commitment to safety, quality, integrity and sustainability leads the way as we operate with discipline, patience and transparency. These principles are tightly woven into the fabric of our values and our culture.

I want to express tremendous appreciation and gratitude to our employees for their care and support of our business and one another, and to our customers, suppliers and regulators for continually helping Boeing become better. I am confident we are on the right path, and I stand inspired by all that our Boeing team is doing today, tomorrow and beyond.

David L. Calhoun
President and CEO

Read the original letter here.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.