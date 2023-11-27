Caterpillar Inc (CAT) 2022 Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby's Shareholder Letter: A Year of Progress and Growth

Executive Summary

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Caterpillar Inc. delivered one of its best years in nearly a century.
  • The company achieved double-digit top-line growth and strong free cash flow.
  • Services sales grew by 17% to $22 billion, with a target of $28 billion by 2026.
  • Investments in technology and sustainability are driving future opportunities.
Article's Main Image

Dear Shareholders,

I am proud of our dedicated global team for delivering one of the best years in our nearly 100-year history in 2022. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, the team achieved double-digit top-line growth for the second consecutive year and generated strong Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) free cash flow, which was firmly in our target range. We finished the year with profit per share of $12.64 while achieving a record full-year adjusted profit per share of $13.84.

Our strong ME&T free cash flow enabled us to return $6.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 29 consecutive years, and we are proud to be recognized once again as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

EXECUTING OUR ENTERPRISE STRATEGY

We have made great progress executing our strategy as we continue to invest for long-term profitable growth — building operational excellence, providing differentiated solutions to meet customer needs, making our customers more successful with our services, and furthering our sustainability journey. Ongoing initiatives and investments contributed to services sales growth of 17% to $22 billion compared to 2021. Our confidence is increasing that we will achieve our $28 billion services target by 2026. Through tools like the new Cat® Central and SIS2GO apps and insights from data on our more than 1.4 million connected assets, we are creating a superior customer experience as we help customers minimize downtime, improve utilization and extend product life.

EXPANDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR LONG‑TERM PROFITABLE GROWTH

We believe the energy transition and growing global energy demand will increase Caterpillar’s total addressable market and represent a significant opportunity for long-term profitable growth through increasing demand for a wide variety of Caterpillar products and services.

For example, demand for commodities is expected to increase due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, battery storage, and wind and solar power. Rising global energy demand will require investments in renewables and many traditional forms of energy, as well as grid modernization. The energy transition will also require significant global infrastructure investments, which expand opportunities for Caterpillar. The opportunities presented by the energy transition and our work to help our customers achieve their climate-related objectives led us to add sustainability as a focus area of our enterprise strategy in 2022.

Caterpillar has been a technology leader for nearly a century, and we continue to invest to meet the needs of our diverse global customer base. We are increasing our investments in autonomy, alternative fuels, connectivity and digital, and electrification (AACE). We have also made strategic acquisitions, such as CarbonPoint Solutions, which provides customers with carbon-capture technology, and Tangent Energy Solutions, which monitors grid patterns and helps our customers with reliable, sustainable and connected power solutions.

DEMONSTRATING OUR VALUES‑BASED CULTURE

As a responsible corporate citizen, Caterpillar participates in the public policy process, advocating for a broad range of issues that advance our strategy and purpose while providing value to shareholders and other stakeholders. We value shareholder input, and in response to their interest in more transparency of our political engagement, we issued our inaugural 2022 Lobbying Report: The Purpose of Engagement in early 2023.

The Caterpillar Foundation celebrated 70 years of global corporate citizenship in 2022. The spirit of giving has been part of Caterpillar’s DNA since the beginning. This was illustrated in the Foundation’s record-breaking giving through Matching Gifts, the United Way campaign and its support of both urgent and long-term needs of the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

We are continuing our journey to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace that respects and celebrates our employees’ diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives and encourages a culture where employees feel valued and included. With Our Values in Action as our guide, our Caterpillar team around the world is creating the products, services and solutions that help our customers build a better, more sustainable world. I am excited about our future opportunities and confident that Caterpillar’s best days are ahead.

Jim Umpleby
Chairman and CEO

Please note that the above content is a representation of the shareholder's letter based on the provided text. The actual letter may contain additional content, formatting, or graphics that are not included in this representation.

Read the original letter here.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.