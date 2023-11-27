Dear Shareholders,

The Home Depot, Inc. is the world’s largest home improvement retailer based on net sales for fiscal 2022. We offer our customers a wide assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, décor products, and facilities maintenance, repair and operations products. We also provide a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. As of the end of fiscal 2022, we operated 2,322 stores located throughout the U.S. (including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam), Canada, and Mexico.

OUR STRATEGY

The retail landscape has changed rapidly over the past several years, with customer expectations constantly evolving. In fiscal 2022, we continued to operate with agility to meet the challenges created by a fluid domestic and global business environment, including supply chain disruptions, tight labor market conditions, and ongoing inflationary pressures. Our ability to operate successfully and meet the needs of our customers was due in significant part to our investments over the past several years aimed at creating an interconnected, frictionless shopping experience that enables our customers to seamlessly blend the digital and physical worlds. Going forward, we will leverage the momentum of these investments and continue to invest in our business in support of the following goals:

We intend to provide the best customer experience in home improvement.

We intend to extend our position as the low-cost provider in home improvement.

We intend to be the most efficient investor of capital in home improvement.

We believe that these goals will help us grow faster than the market and deliver value to our shareholders. We are steadfast in this commitment, while also recognizing that exercising corporate responsibility and being informed by the needs of our other stakeholders, including our customers, associates, supplier partners, and communities, creates value for all stakeholders, including our shareholders.

DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE

We deliver on our objective to create shareholder value through our disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our capital allocation principles are as follows:

First, we intend to reinvest in our business to drive growth faster than the market.

Second, after meeting the needs of the business, we look to pay a quarterly dividend, which we intend to increase as we grow earnings.

Third, after reinvesting in our business and paying our dividend, we intend to return excess cash to our shareholders through share repurchases.

In fiscal 2022, we invested $3.1 billion in capital expenditures to support our business, advance our goals, and continue to build an interconnected customer experience. We also focused on driving productivity throughout the business to lower our costs. The combination of reinvesting in the business to drive higher sales and supporting productivity to lower costs creates what we refer to as a virtuous cycle, which has allowed us to improve the customer experience, increase our competitiveness in the market, and deliver shareholder value.

In fiscal 2022, we returned over $14 billion to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases. Our capital allocation is discussed further in Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

OUR CUSTOMERS

We serve two primary customer groups — consumers (including both DIY and DIFM customers) and professional customers — and have developed varying approaches to meet their diverse needs:

DIY Customers: These customers are typically homeowners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Our associates assist these customers both in our stores and through online resources and other media designed to provide product and project knowledge.

Professional Customers (or “Pros”): These customers are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers and painters.

We have a number of initiatives designed to drive growth with our Pros, including a customized online experience, a dedicated sales force, an extensive delivery network, our Pro Xtra loyalty program, enhanced credit offerings, and inventory management programs. We believe that focusing on meeting the Pros’ planned purchase needs, particularly for larger renovator/remodeler Pros, will help us drive growth and deliver value to our shareholders.

We extended our reach in the MRO marketplace with our fiscal 2020 acquisition of HD Supply, a leading national distributor and provider of MRO products and related value-added services to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, and government housing facilities, among others, and in fiscal 2021 we integrated our legacy Interline Brands business into HD Supply. Our MRO operations use a distribution center-based model that sells products primarily through a professional sales force and through e-commerce platforms and print catalogs.

We recognize the great value our Pros provide to their clients, and we strive to make their jobs easier and help them grow their businesses. We believe that investments aimed at deepening our relationships with our Pros are yielding increased engagement and will continue to translate into incremental sales to these customers.

DIFM Customers: Intersecting our DIY customers and our Pros are our DIFM customers. These customers are typically homeowners who use Pros to complete their project or installation. Currently, we offer installation services in a variety of categories, such as flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. DIFM customers can purchase these services in our stores, online, or in their homes through in-home consultations. In addition to serving our DIFM customer needs, we believe our focus on the Pros who perform services for these customers helps us drive higher product sales.

OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES: A typical The Home Depot store stocks approximately 30,000 to 40,000 items during the year, including both national brand name and proprietary products. Our online product offerings complement our stores by serving as an extended aisle, and we offer a significantly broader product assortment through our websites and mobile applications, including homedepot.com, our primary website; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx, our websites in Canada and Mexico; hdsupply.com, our website for our MRO products and related services; blinds.com, our online site for custom window coverings; and thecompanystore.com, our online site featuring textiles and décor products.

We believe our merchandising organization is a key competitive advantage, delivering product innovation, assortment and value, which reinforces our position as the product authority in home improvement. In fiscal 2022, we continued to invest in merchandising resets in our stores to refine assortments, optimize space productivity, introduce innovative new products to our customers, and improve visual merchandising to drive a better shopping experience. At the same time, we remain focused on offering everyday values in our stores and online. To help our merchandising organization keep pace with changing customer expectations and increasing desire for innovation, localization, and personalization, we are continuing to invest in tools to better leverage our data and drive a deeper level of collaboration with our supplier partners. As a result, we have continued to focus on enhanced merchandising information technology tools to help us: (1) build an interconnected shopping experience that is tailored to our customers’ shopping intent and location; (2) provide the best value in the market; and (3) optimize our product assortments. Our merchandising team leverages technology and works closely with our inventory and supply chain teams, as well as our supplier partners, to manage our assortments, drive innovation, and adjust inventory levels to respond to fluctuations in demand, which helped us navigate the challenges of continuing global supply chain disruption in fiscal 2022. As cost pressures have risen in several product categories in the current environment, our tools have helped our merchandising, finance and data analytics teams as they work with our supplier partners to manage these pressures.

To complement our merchandising efforts, we offer a number of services for our customers, including installation services for our DIY and DIFM customers, as noted above. We also provide tool and equipment rentals at locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing value and convenience for both Pros and consumers. To improve the customer experience and continue to grow this differentiated service offering, we are continuing to invest in more locations (including piloting rental locations in Mexico), more tools, and better technology.

Sourcing and Quality Assurance: We maintain a global sourcing program to obtain high-quality and innovative products directly from manufacturers in the U.S. and around the world. During fiscal 2022, in addition to our U.S. sourcing operations, we maintained sourcing offices in Mexico, Canada, China, India, Vietnam and Europe. To ensure that suppliers adhere to our high standards of social and environmental responsibility, we also have a global responsible sourcing program. Under our supplier contracts, our suppliers are obligated to ensure that their products comply with applicable international, federal, state and local laws. These contracts also require compliance with our responsible sourcing standards, which cover a variety of expectations across multiple areas of social compliance, including supply chain transparency, compliance with local laws, health and safety, environmental laws and regulations, compensation, hours of work, and prohibitions on child and forced labor. To drive accountability with our suppliers, our standard supplier buying agreement includes a factory audit right related to these standards, and we conduct factory audits and compliance visits with non-Canada and non-U.S. suppliers of private branded and direct import products. Our 2022 Responsible Sourcing Report, available on our website at https://corporate.homedepot.com under “Responsibility > Sourcing Responsibly,” provides more information about this program. In addition, we have both quality assurance and engineering resources dedicated to establishing criteria and overseeing compliance with safety, quality and performance standards for our private branded products.

Intellectual Property: Our business has one of the most recognized brands in North America. As a result, we believe that The Home Depot® trademark has significant value and is an important factor in the marketing of our products, e-commerce, stores and business. We have registered or applied for registration of trademarks, service marks, copyrights and internet domain names, both domestically and internationally, for use in our business, including our proprietary brands such as HDX®, Husky®, Hampton Bay®, Home Decorators Collection®, Glacier Bay®, Vigoro®, Everbilt® and Lifeproof®. The duration of trademark registrations varies from country to country. However, trademarks are generally valid and may be renewed indefinitely as long as they are in use and/or their registrations are properly maintained.

We also maintain patent portfolios relating to our business operations, retail services, and products, and we seek to patent or otherwise protect innovations we incorporate into our business. Patents generally have a term of twenty years from the date they are filed. As our patent portfolio has been built over time, the remaining terms of the individual patents across our patent portfolio vary. Although our patents have value, no single patent is essential to our business. We continuously assess our merchandising departments and product lines for opportunities to expand the assortment of products offered within The Home Depot’s portfolio of proprietary and exclusive brands.

COMPETITION AND SEASONALITY

Our industry is highly competitive, very fragmented, and evolving. As a result, we face competition for customers for our products and services from a variety of retailers, suppliers, service providers, and distributors and manufacturers that sell products directly to their respective customer bases. These competitors range from traditional brick-and-mortar, to multichannel, to exclusively online, and they include a number of other home improvement retailers; electrical, plumbing and building materials supply houses; and lumber yards. With respect to some products and services, we also compete with specialty design stores, showrooms, discount stores, local, regional and national hardware stores, paint stores, specialty and mass digital retailers, warehouse clubs, independent building supply stores, MRO distributors, home décor retailers, and other retailers, as well as with providers of home improvement services and tool and equipment rental. The internet facilitates competitive entry, price transparency, and comparison shopping, increasing the level of competition we face.

Both in-store and online, we compete primarily based on customer experience, price, quality, product availability and assortment, and delivery options. We also compete based on store location and appearance, presentation of merchandise, and ease of shopping experience. Our Pros also look for a dedicated sales team, competitive credit and pricing options, project planning tools, and product depth and job lot quantities, particularly for their planned purchase needs. Furthermore, with respect to delivery options, customers are increasingly seeking faster and/or guaranteed delivery times, low-price or free shipping, and/or convenient pickup options. Our ability to be competitive on delivery and pickup times, options and costs depends on many factors, including the success of our supply chain investments, described more fully under “Our Supply Chain” below.

Our business is subject to seasonal influences. Generally, our highest volume of sales occurs in our second fiscal quarter, as we move into the spring season in the regions in which we operate.

INTERCONNECTED SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

We continue to enhance our capabilities to provide our customers with a frictionless interconnected shopping experience across our stores, online, on the job site, and in their homes, focusing on continued investments in our website and mobile apps to enhance the digital customer experience.

Digital Experience: Enhancements to our digital properties are critical for our increasingly interconnected customers, who often research products online and check available inventory before going into one of our stores to view the products in person or talk to an associate and then make their purchase in store or online. While in the store, customers may also go online to access ratings and reviews, compare prices, view our extended assortment, and purchase additional products. Our investments in a truly interconnected experience are focused on bringing together the power of our physical retail presence and the frictionless interaction of our digital capabilities.

A significant majority of the traffic in our digital channels is on mobile devices. Mobile customers expect more simplicity and relevancy in their digital interactions. As a result, we have made investments to our digital properties to improve the overall presentation and ease of navigation for the user. We have also enhanced the “shopability” of an online product by including more information on the product’s landing page, including related products and/or parts of a collection, as well as various fulfillment options. We believe our focus on improving search capabilities, site functionality, category presentation, product content, speed to checkout, and enhanced fulfillment options has yielded higher traffic, better conversion and continued sales growth.

Further, we do not view the interconnected shopping experience as a specific transaction; rather, we believe it encompasses an entire journey from inspiration and know-how, to purchase and fulfillment, to post-purchase care and support. Customers expect more personalized messaging, so we are continuing to focus on connecting marketing activities with the online and in-store experiences.

