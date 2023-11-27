TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS

I am pleased to report that 2022 represented our 30th consecutive record year of increased net sales. Net sales rose to $6.3 billion in 2022 from $5.5 billion in 2021.

Our innovation pipeline continues to accelerate. We are pleased with the ongoing growth prospects for our Monster Energy® brand with the recent launch of our new Monster Energy® Zero Sugar as well as a number of additional line extensions. We are also excited by the launch at the end of the 2023 first quarter of Reign Storm®, which is positioned as a total wellness energy drink, in 12 oz. sleek cans, to address the newly emerging sector of competitive energy drinks in this space.

Following the acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, LLC, a craft beer and hard seltzer company, early in 2022, we recently launched our first flavored malt beverage alcohol product, The Beast Unleashed™, initially in six states. We are expanding sales of The Beast Unleashed™ into additional states. The Beast Unleashed™ contains six percent alcohol by volume and is available in four flavors. We are continuing to innovate in the alcohol sector and a number of new products are under development.

Our Monster Energy® brand and most of our Strategic and Reign Brands continue to participate in the premium segment of the energy drink category. Our Monster Energy® drinks are now sold in approximately 142 countries and territories globally and our Strategic Brands, comprised primarily of the various energy drink brands we acquired from The Coca-Cola Company in 2015, are now sold in approximately 63 countries and territories globally. Our Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks are sold in 25 countries and territories. Our affordable energy brands, comprised primarily of Predator® and Fury®, participate in the affordable segment of the energy drink category and are sold in 34 countries and territories globally. One or more of our energy drinks are now distributed in approximately 157 countries and territories worldwide.

I would like to express my gratitude for the support and leadership shown by Mr. Hilton Schlosberg, my Co-Chief Executive Officer, and would also like to express my gratitude for the direction and guidance provided by our executive leadership and our senior management team.

We extend our personal thanks to our consumers, customers, bottlers and distribution partners as well as to our suppliers for their continued support. To our Board of Directors, executive leadership, management and employees, our sincere thanks and appreciation for all your efforts, which are evidenced by our continued success. To our stockholders, thank you for the trust you have placed in us and in our management team. We have successfully navigated through a challenging year, and while we still face some challenges, we look forward to the future with confidence.

Sincerely,

Rodney C. Sacks

Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

