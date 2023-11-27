Monster Beverage Corp(MNST) 2022 Chairman and Co-CEO Rodney C. Sacks's shareholder letter: A Year of Innovation and Expansion

Key Highlights from the 2022 Shareholder Letter

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Monster Beverage Corp reports 30th consecutive year of increased net sales, reaching $6.3 billion in 2022.
  • Introduction of new Monster Energy® Zero Sugar and Reign Storm® energy drinks.
  • Expansion into the alcohol sector with the launch of The Beast Unleashed™ flavored malt beverage.
  • Monster Energy® drinks now sold in approximately 142 countries and territories globally.
  • Gratitude expressed to Co-Chief Executive Officer Hilton Schlosberg, the executive leadership, and the Monster Beverage team for their contributions to the company's success.
Article's Main Image

TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS

I am pleased to report that 2022 represented our 30th consecutive record year of increased net sales. Net sales rose to $6.3 billion in 2022 from $5.5 billion in 2021.

Our innovation pipeline continues to accelerate. We are pleased with the ongoing growth prospects for our Monster Energy® brand with the recent launch of our new Monster Energy® Zero Sugar as well as a number of additional line extensions. We are also excited by the launch at the end of the 2023 first quarter of Reign Storm®, which is positioned as a total wellness energy drink, in 12 oz. sleek cans, to address the newly emerging sector of competitive energy drinks in this space.

Following the acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, LLC, a craft beer and hard seltzer company, early in 2022, we recently launched our first flavored malt beverage alcohol product, The Beast Unleashed™, initially in six states. We are expanding sales of The Beast Unleashed™ into additional states. The Beast Unleashed™ contains six percent alcohol by volume and is available in four flavors. We are continuing to innovate in the alcohol sector and a number of new products are under development.

Our Monster Energy® brand and most of our Strategic and Reign Brands continue to participate in the premium segment of the energy drink category. Our Monster Energy® drinks are now sold in approximately 142 countries and territories globally and our Strategic Brands, comprised primarily of the various energy drink brands we acquired from The Coca-Cola Company in 2015, are now sold in approximately 63 countries and territories globally. Our Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks are sold in 25 countries and territories. Our affordable energy brands, comprised primarily of Predator® and Fury®, participate in the affordable segment of the energy drink category and are sold in 34 countries and territories globally. One or more of our energy drinks are now distributed in approximately 157 countries and territories worldwide.

I would like to express my gratitude for the support and leadership shown by Mr. Hilton Schlosberg, my Co-Chief Executive Officer, and would also like to express my gratitude for the direction and guidance provided by our executive leadership and our senior management team.

We extend our personal thanks to our consumers, customers, bottlers and distribution partners as well as to our suppliers for their continued support. To our Board of Directors, executive leadership, management and employees, our sincere thanks and appreciation for all your efforts, which are evidenced by our continued success. To our stockholders, thank you for the trust you have placed in us and in our management team. We have successfully navigated through a challenging year, and while we still face some challenges, we look forward to the future with confidence.

Sincerely,

Rodney C. Sacks

Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Read the original letter here.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.