Norfolk Southern Corp(NSC) 2022 CEO Alan H. Shaw's Shareholder Letter: A Year of Strategic Growth and Service Improvement

CEO Alan H. Shaw Addresses Shareholders on 2022 Achievements and Future Strategy

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Record total revenue of $12.7 billion in 2022, a 14% increase.
  • Implementation of the TOP|SPG operating plan with a focus on safety and service.
  • Industry-leading success in hiring conductors despite a tight job market.
  • Strong financial performance with the second-best annual operating ratio.
  • Over $4 billion returned to shareholders, including share repurchases and increased dividends.
  • Introduction of a new strategy for long-term shareholder value at Investor Day.
Article's Main Image

Dear Shareholders,

The priority for your management team in 2022 was to improve service. To achieve that goal, we implemented our new TOP|SPG operating plan, with safety at its core; launched recruiting and training initiatives that achieved industry-leading success hiring conductors in a historically tight job market, and strengthened our leadership team and culture.

Our efforts took hold in the fourth quarter, and we ended 2022 delivering our best service in more than two years. Our customers noticed the difference. Volumes in December were at 52-week highs, outperforming typical seasonality.

Overcoming headwinds associated with a slower network in the first three quarters, your company achieved strong financial results in a challenging year. Total revenue grew by 14 percent to reach a company-record $12.7 billion. We achieved company-record operating income and our second-best annual operating ratio.

We returned more than $4 billion to shareholders in 2022, with more than 12.6 million shares repurchased. Earnings per share grew 15 percent for the year, dividend distributions increased 14 percent, and we raised our dividend 9 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

We entered 2023 with tremendous momentum, ready to execute on the pioneering new strategy we announced at our Investor Day in December.

Creating Long-Term Shareholder Value

Our strategy is to create long-term shareholder value through a balanced approach of:

  • Reliable and resilient service,
  • Continuous productivity improvement, and
  • Smart and sustainable growth.

These are not competing priorities — they are complementary in a carefully blended balance.

The resulting value proposition is simple and powerful: Norfolk Southern is uniquely positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value through top-tier revenue and earnings growth, industry-competitive margins, and balanced capital deployment.

We will look to compete in the $860 billion U.S. truck and logistics market by being a customer-centric, operations-driven service organization. Customer-centric means we will deliver a service product the market values. Operations-driven means we will make reliable and resilient service an enduring competitive strength.

With the right strategy, the right team, and a franchise built for growth, Norfolk Southern intends to lead the industry in service and growth.

As I near the end of my first year as President and CEO of Norfolk Southern, I would like to thank our outstanding Board of Directors for their thoughtful guidance, especially our Independent Chair Amy Miles for her leadership and partnership.

I would also like to recognize all the members of the Thoroughbred team, including our dedicated craft railroaders, who deliver every day for our company, our customers, and the U.S. economy.

This is an exciting and important time for our company. We thank you for your confidence and support as we launch a new way forward for our industry.

With the right strategy, the right team, and a franchise built for growth, Norfolk Southern intends to lead the industry in service and growth.

Sincerely,

Alan H. Shaw

President & Chief Executive Officer

Read the original letter here.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.