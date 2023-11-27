To our stakeholders:

This past year was a pivotal one for Truist as we completed the largest bank merger in more than 15 years. Our vision for a purpose-first merger of equals was ambitious and exceptional in design—strategically, financially, and culturally—and the opportunities in front of us are even more compelling than we envisioned in 2019 when we brought these two iconic companies together.

We have now shifted fully from integrating to operating. Our focus is squarely on executional excellence and purposeful growth, which means capitalizing on our vibrant markets, our diverse business mix and capabilities, and our One Team approach.

Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities. It’s the foundation for all our decisions, and it guides us every day. I believe purpose and performance are inextricably linked, and we had many examples in 2022 of actualizing our purpose. Two are especially notable:

The introduction of Truist One Banking is a great example of how we are prioritizing the needs of clients by eliminating overdraft fees and creating buffers so people can have better financial outcomes and progress. Truist One and the Truist Confidence Account advance financial inclusion by bringing more people into mainstream banking. Truist One Banking, alongside decisions we made to eliminate overdraft-related fees on existing accounts, will save our clients $300 million annually, and we’re confident that the benefits of long-term client acquisition, retention, and experience more than offset that investment. It’s the right thing to do for our clients—and they, and our teammates, have responded very favorably. Driven by the launch of Truist One, branch personal deposit production increased 10% year-over-year for August through December 2022. Our teammates have connected with this product due to its simple, purpose-driven approach and differentiated features, which help drive both demand and production.

We expressed care for our teammates with a new minimum wage of $22 per hour, which is among the highest in the industry and is part of our Total Rewards compensation, wellness, and benefits program that solidifies Truist as an employer of choice. The higher wage benefits thousands of teammates. We also offer our teammates robust financial education, career mobility, and training to support them in building meaningful careers. I believe Truist is, and will be, a truly great place to work.

I’m also pleased that we delivered positive GAAP and adjusted operating leverage during 2022 as we executed against this key goal that we set last year. And since the merger integration activities and costs are behind us, we can do even better.

I ended 2022 with incredible confidence about Truist’s strong foundation and prospects as we fully shift our energy and investments toward executional excellence and purposeful growth. We have a sense of urgency to execute so we can further realize our potential.

Innovation and transformation

We’re now One Truist—working together with a single brand, identity, purpose, and digital presence; we are united in purple. The integration was an enormous undertaking that involved transitioning nearly 9 million clients to the Truist ecosystem and unveiling roughly 6,000 Truist signs across our footprint to further establish our new brand. Truist now has significant brand consideration and recognition in our markets, and our momentum continues to build.

This was the largest bank technology integration in over a decade and a half. Of course, it’s impossible to execute an integration of this magnitude perfectly, and we acknowledge there were some opportunities to improve along the way. Our teams did a remarkable job responding to and resolving client challenges with urgency and with a view toward long-term client and teammate experience improvements.

Truist now has a solid technology foundation—with an architecture that is modern, modular, and simple—that we can leverage and build upon. We created our Truist digital experience (mobile and online banking) from scratch, which we introduced throughout 2021, as we knew how important it was to fully own the digital experience for consumer clients. We built it in the cloud to help us co-create with clients and iterate rapidly to client feedback. These decisions allowed us to deliver more innovation in 2022, including the introduction of a multichannel chatbot experience called Truist Assist, which combines artificial intelligence technology and human touch for self-guided solutions. We expanded digital investment options with Truist Invest Pro, which combines automated investing with access to a team of financial advisors. We also launched Truist Trade, a self-directed online trading platform for stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

These are great examples of what we call T3, which means Touch + Technology = Trust. When we seamlessly integrate personalized touch with innovative technology, we create trust with our clients.

This best-of-both, T3-inspired technology foundation significantly accelerates our ability to drive innovation and transformation across the enterprise. We delivered three times as many production releases across business, retail, and wealth last year as in all of 2021. As a result, our mobile app had an average rating of 4.7 on Apple and Android at year-end, which is among the best in our peer group and a rapid improvement from a year ago. More importantly, new functionality in online banking, our mobile app, and digital payment services make doing business with Truist easier than ever.

Inside our headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, teammates in the Truist Innovation & Technology Center are reimagining the client experience for the more than 6 million interactions that take place daily at Truist. This collaboration space is designed to accelerate innovation through direct client input and cutting-edge technology.

We’re also investing in solutions that create more secure and seamless experiences, such as integrated wholesale payments and point-of-sale lending through Service Finance and Sheffield. We brought new sophistication to underwriting models with artificial intelligence and our virtually paperless loan process through LightStream. We’re also piloting a new LightStream account called Brighter Savings that helps people save for things that are important to them, such as vacations or vehicles. Equally importantly, we are building the product on a next-generation, cloud-based, real-time core deposit system.

Another way we’re advancing our digital transformation is through investments by Truist Ventures in fintech, digital finance, and other promising startups. We’re making strategic acquisitions such as the prize-linked savings app Long Game, which led to the creation of our in-house innovation team called Truist Foundry, and Zaloni’s Arena machine-learning platform, which brings efficiency to complex data environments.

Community support and sustainability

Building communities is one of our core tenets. In 2022, Truist exceeded its three-year Community Benefits Plan to lend and invest $60 billion to elevate low-to-moderate income and minority communities by supporting affordable housing, nonprofits, and small businesses. With unwavering focus, we’ll continue to raise the bar in engaging with and providing care for our communities, clients, and teammates by driving innovative investments, active volunteerism, and corporate citizenship efforts. This is our bedrock commitment to the stakeholders we serve and support.

To strengthen small businesses and expand access to capital, Truist, Truist Foundation, and Truist Charitable Fund made a $120 million commitment to support Black-, Latine-, and women-owned businesses through debt, equity, philanthropic grants, technical assistance, and volunteerism.

In addition, Truist Foundation created the Inspire Awards, a pitch competition for nonprofits that support ethnically diverse and women-owned businesses. Our Truist Momentum financial confidence program has grown well beyond Truist as we offer it, at no cost, to hundreds of companies and organizations so people can make better-informed financial choices that lead to better opportunities and better lives.

We set an ambitious goal last year to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Truist is committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its operations, and disclosing more categories of Scope 3 emissions in the coming years. We continue to build capacity, refine processes, and improve data analysis as we work toward disclosing financed emissions from our loans and investments in the future.

Operationally, Truist is making ongoing investments in energy management systems, more efficient heating and cooling systems, LED lighting, and water-saving irrigation systems. We decommissioned three data centers and transitioned those workloads to more energy efficient data centers, and eliminated over 1,800 redundant applications to conserve resources. We’re also recycling, upcycling, buying products with recycled material, and purchasing remanufactured furniture—all of which divert material from landfills.

In addition to pursuing our own sustainability goals, Truist takes an inclusive, client-first approach in the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

We offer ESG and sustainability advisory services in Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking, and Wealth so we can meet clients where they are on their sustainability journeys—and help them get where they want to go. Through these teams, we offer sustainable-linked finance products and educational outreach to support clients on their carbon-reduction goals and to share our learnings and insights along the way.

As always, our teammates give their time generously to support nonprofits and causes they care about. In 2022, teammates volunteered about 72,000 hours to strengthen their communities. That’s the power of purple, and an expression of our care.

Integrated Relationship Management

A powerful growth driver is our commitment to Integrated Relationship Management, or IRM, which is a scalable and repeatable concept that unlocks value for our clients and the enterprise.

IRM is a process and discipline that helps us leverage relationships, services, and products across lines of business to seamlessly deliver the full breadth of Truist’s capabilities to our clients so they can succeed and gain financial confidence. Our teammates are incredibly excited about an expanded IRM strategy and toolkit, and they’re focused on deepening and growing client relationships.

One significant opportunity that our Commercial Community Bank regional presidents are driving is a more cohesive and intentional business life-cycle advisory approach for entrepreneurs and business owners. There are 480,000 privately held businesses in our footprint, and many of them will eventually go through some kind of transition, whether to an heir, a strategic alternative such as targeted investment for growth, or an IPO. Our clients can benefit from all the expertise and capabilities they need from Truist along the way. We are extremely well-positioned to build and execute against this opportunity.

Solid financial performance

Truist delivered solid financial results in 2022. Earnings per share were $4.43, compared with $4.47 for 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.96, compared to $5.53 in 2021. The primary driver of the decline was large reserve releases in 2021 due to the rapid improvement in the U.S. economy, which wasn’t repeated in 2022 when we had more normal provision levels.

More importantly, we delivered on our commitment to achieve positive operating leverage for the full year of 2022 on both a GAAP and adjusted basis. While the pace of operating leverage was lower than we originally anticipated at the beginning of 2022, it’s the first year Truist has delivered positive operating leverage in its short history and builds a foundation for accelerating trends in the future.

Our full-year adjusted operating leverage of 60 basis points reflected a 4.4% increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue, while GAAP operating leverage was much stronger at 680 basis points given a 39% decline in merger-related costs.1 Adjusted revenue rose 3.6% in 2022, driven primarily by a combination of strong loan growth and significant expansion of our net interest margin. Loan growth was driven by strength in our commercial and industrial and consumer finance businesses.

Adjusted expenses grew 3.0%, reflecting the benefits of merger-related cost savings, partially offset by purposeful investments we made in talent, technology, and acquisitions—which we’re confident will create value in the future.

Notably, Truist’s adjusted tangible efficiency ratio was 56%, the fourth lowest in our peer group, and we ended the year with a 54% efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter. We also achieved an adjusted return on tangible common shareholders’ equity (ROTCE) of 25%, first among our peers. Excluding the impacts of OCI, adjusted ROTCE was still a strong 19%.

We deployed substantial capital on behalf of our shareholders, both via strong 12% organic loan growth (EOP) and via targeted acquisitions—Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, BenefitMall, and BankDirect Capital Finance—that enhance capabilities and offerings in our insurance business.

Capital ratios remain strong, with a CET1 ratio of 9.0%, particularly in the context of Truist’s diverse business mix, strong profitability profile, and conservative credit culture. These strengths were highlighted in our performance in the Federal Reserve Board’s 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process, which has been consistent and strong for years.

In addition, we recently announced a forward-focused decision to sell a 20% minority stake in Truist Insurance Holdings (TIH) to Stone Point Capital and co-investors. Strategically, the transaction creates more opportunities for TIH to grow and remain a leader in the highly attractive and rapidly consolidating insurance brokerage industry. The investment also highlights the significant value of TIH to our shareholders, is accretive to capital and tangible book value, and will enable earnings per share growth over time as capital is deployed to support both Truist and TIH.

A great place to work with a purpose-driven culture

None of our progress is possible without our most valuable asset: our teammates. We work tirelessly to fulfill our mission to create an inclusive and energizing environment that empowers every person to learn, grow, and have meaningful careers.

One of the best parts of my job is talking with teammates about the intersection of their personal and professional purposes, and helping them make those connections as they develop in their careers and make a difference for our clients and communities. The flywheel effect of finding one’s personal “why” and discovering how it aligns with our company’s purpose is both the glue and the propellant for success.

We embrace a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the company so that every person feels valued and welcomed. Our board of directors is 43% racially, ethnically, or gender diverse, and 17% of senior leadership roles were held by ethnically diverse teammates at the end of 2022. Our Grow, Recruit, and Accelerate Development (GRAD) immersive experience creates new cohorts of high-performing diverse leaders with new skill sets across the company.

We’re honored to be named among America’s Best Employers for Diversity and America’s Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes in 2022, and Truist was included in America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. Truist ranked fifth overall in the 2023 Most JUST Companies rankings from JUST Capital and CNBC, underscoring our stakeholder-focused approach.

Truist offers an industry-leading compensation and benefits package, including a well-funded defined benefit pension plan. Truist also offers comprehensive health care and wellness coverage, financial education, and significant career development opportunities such as an enhanced Career Planning Hub. There, teammates can list skills and aspirations, and the hub suggests paths for career discovery.

Taken together, Truist offers teammates compelling opportunities to build, shape, and define their careers and the future of our company, and rewards them for their efforts. I firmly believe there’s no better place to work in America.

A new era of purposeful growth

Our strategic and financial foundation is strong, with the most diverse business mix in the industry, broad capabilities, and leading market shares in many of the nation’s fastest growing cities, such as Atlanta; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Miami; and Orlando—making us a dominant bank in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

We’re in a sweet spot for size. As one of the 10 largest banks in the United States, Truist is large enough to offer a full range of capabilities and generate substantial capital to invest on behalf of our clients and in technology that drives innovation. At the same time, we’re small enough to be nimble and work as One Team to deliver upon Integrated Relationship Management and leverage our Community Bank approach, which means we keep decision-making close to the client, tap into our knowledge of the unique characteristics of local economies, and maintain a deep commitment to the communities in which we operate.

Truist will continue to invest in retaining and acquiring top talent, modernizing our tech stack, digitizing and automating our business, and targeting acquisitions and partnerships that build capabilities and position us for the future. Purposeful growth also means sharpening our focus—investing in strategies that strengthen our long-term competitive advantage and making the right trade-offs regarding activities that don’t.

As we work to achieve those goals, Truist is committed to being a different kind of bank: one built on care.

We’re doing an incredible job of putting our purpose into action as we inspire and build better lives and communities. It’s our biggest differentiator.

To our more than 50,000 teammates who bring passion to work every day: Thank you for the boundless care, dedication, and commitment you show our clients and communities.

To our clients: Thank you for putting your trust in us and allowing us to provide distinctive experiences to help you achieve your financial goals so we can truly build better lives together.

To our community partners: Thank you for serving alongside us as, together, we advance projects and programs that strengthen our social fabric.

To our shareholders: Thank you for investing in Truist and for sharing invaluable feedback and insights. It’s a privilege and an honor to work for you.

