Electronic Arts Inc (EA) 2022 CEO and Board Chair Andrew Wilson's Shareholder Letter: A Year of Record Growth and Strategic Evolution

Summary of EA's 2022 Shareholder Letter

Summary
  • EA achieved record net revenue and net bookings in fiscal 2022.
  • The company saw significant growth in its player network and successful game launches.
  • Strategic management team changes were made to drive future growth.
  • EA is focusing on expanding its mobile business and the EA SPORTS portfolio.
  • Commitment to stockholders, employees, players, and communities was reaffirmed.
Dear Shareholders,

We hope that you and your families are staying healthy and well. Looking back over the past year, I am incredibly proud of the amazing work our talented teams delivered, executing our strategy and fulfilling our mission to inspire the world to play. We believe that we are well-positioned for continued growth and impact in the years ahead.

FISCAL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Fiscal 2022 was a record year for Electronic Arts in every major measure – net revenue, net bookings, total players and engagement within our games and services. Our network of total players grew to more than half a billion unique active accounts. FIFA 22 was the biggest and most successful game in franchise history, life-to-date. Apex Legends exceeded $2 billion in net bookings life-to-date, becoming one of the most successful live services in the industry. Thank you to our teams for continuing to execute during challenging times to deliver these exceptional results.

EVOLVING OUR MANAGEMENT TEAM

As our industry grows, we continue to innovate, evolve, and drive transformation for our players. During fiscal 2022, we elevated Laura Miele to Chief Operating Officer where she leads Company-wide operations; Chris Bruzzo became Chief Experience Officer leading a team building deeper social experiences in and around our games; and we welcomed Chris Suh as Chief Financial Officer as we accelerate and transform our business for a socially-connected, cloud-enabled future. After nearly a decade of impactful contributions, our former COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen decided to transition from Electronic Arts. Blake has been an incredible partner, advisor, and colleague.

OUR NEXT STEPS

As we look ahead, this is an exciting time for Electronic Arts. In fiscal 2023, we are excited to grow by expanding our mobile business and building on opportunities with our EA SPORTS portfolio, particularly within our global football franchise which will move under a new EA SPORTS FC brand in 2023. And longer term, the opportunity is extraordinary. We believe that the future of entertainment is interactive and that the consumption of entertainment and sports is deeply social, with players across our network using games to stay connected to friends and to express themselves. While we continue to anchor our business on delivering amazing content and services to more players whenever and wherever they want to play, we also will build from that core and invest in new areas which we believe will translate into sustained growth.

We’re proud of our performance in service of our stockholders, employees, players, and communities. We thank you for your investment in Electronic Arts.

Sincerely,

Andrew Wilson
Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

Luis A. Ubiñas
Lead Independent Director

Read the original letter here.

