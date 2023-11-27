Dear Shareholders,

As we reflect on the past year, we are proud to report that Iron Mountain has made significant strides in executing our strategic growth plan. Our focus on expanding our physical storage capabilities, particularly in high-growth emerging markets, has allowed us to continue to lead in the information management industry. We have also been successful in scaling our Global Data Center Business, which now boasts 21 operating data centers across 19 global markets.

In our journey to transform Iron Mountain, we launched Project Matterhorn, a global program designed to accelerate our growth and better serve our customers' needs. This initiative is transforming our operating model to a global one and is expected to incur costs of approximately $150.0 million annually from 2023 through 2025. Despite these costs, we are confident that the investments will enable us to capture a greater share of the large, global addressable markets in which we operate.

Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion remains unwavering. We believe that diverse and inclusive teams produce more creative solutions and are essential for attracting and retaining top talent. Promoting inclusion and teamwork is not just a core value; it is a behavior we expect from all our employees.

In closing, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Iron Mountain. We are committed to continuing our growth trajectory, delivering innovative solutions to our customers, and creating value for our shareholders. Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

[CEO's Name], CEO

Iron Mountain Inc

