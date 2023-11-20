Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Reports Fiscal Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Amid R&D Focus

Revenue Declines as Company Advances Clinical Programs and Reduces Spending

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total revenue for Q4 decreased to $18.9 million from $20.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net loss widened to $28.1 million in Q4, with a full-year net loss of $133.8 million.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) expects to extend its cash runway through fiscal 2027 with current assets.
  • Company initiates Phase 2a Challenge Study of EDP-323 for RSV, with data expected in Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

On November 20, 2023, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2023. The company, which specializes in small molecule drugs for viral infections, reported a decrease in total revenue for the quarter to $18.9 million, down from $20.3 million in the same period last year. This decline was attributed to reduced sales of AbbVie's hepatitis C virus regimen MAVYRET®/MAVIRET®, from which Enanta derives royalty revenue.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

For the fiscal year, Enanta's total revenue was $79.2 million, a decrease from the previous year's $86.2 million. The company's R&D expenses for the quarter slightly increased to $36.2 million, while G&A expenses rose to $13.8 million due to higher legal fees associated with a patent infringement suit against Pfizer. Despite these increases, Enanta has streamlined its business operations and provided guidance for significantly lower R&D and G&A spending for fiscal 2024, aiming to support ongoing operations and extend its cash runway through fiscal 2027.

Operational and Pipeline Developments

Enanta's President and CEO, Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., highlighted the company's focus on advancing its RSV clinical stage programs and the initiation of a Phase 2a challenge study of EDP-323, an oral treatment for RSV. The company also reported progress in its Phase 2 trials of EDP-938, another RSV treatment, with data expected in Q3 2024. Additionally, Enanta is exploring new non-virology programs and expects to announce new therapeutic programs early in 2024.

Financial Tables Summary

The condensed consolidated statements of operations reveal a net loss of $28.1 million for Q4, with a loss per diluted common share of $1.33. The full-year net loss amounted to $133.8 million, or $6.38 per diluted common share. The balance sheet shows that Enanta's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $370.0 million as of September 30, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Enanta provided financial guidance for fiscal year 2024, projecting R&D expenses between $100 million to $120 million and G&A expenses between $45 million to $50 million. These projections represent a reduction from the actual expenses in 2023 and include an anticipated increase in legal fees.

As Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA, Financial) continues to navigate the challenges of drug development and patent litigation, the company remains committed to its strategic focus on RSV treatments and other viral infections. With a solid cash position and a plan to reduce spending, Enanta is poised to continue its research and development efforts through fiscal 2027.

For more detailed information on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA, Financial)'s financial results and operational updates, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and listen to the webcast of the conference call on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.