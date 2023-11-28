YPF SA (YPF): A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

The stock of YPF SA (YPF, Financial) has experienced a significant daily gain of 39.89%, and a modest 3-month gain of 2.98%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.24, investors might wonder if the stock is overvalued. This article delves into the valuation of YPF SA (YPF) to determine if the current market price reflects the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

YPF SA is an integrated oil and gas company based in Argentina, with operations spanning the entire oil and gas chain, including exploration, production, refining, and distribution. The company's upstream activities focus on crude oil, natural gas, and LPG, while its downstream operations involve refining and marketing a diverse range of petroleum products. YPF SA generates the majority of its revenue from its downstream segment. Despite its comprehensive operations, the company's stock price of $15.01 is significantly higher than its GF Value of $5.78, prompting a closer examination of its valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. According to this metric, YPF SA (YPF, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued, with a market cap of $5.90 billion and a stock price well above the GF Value Line. This discrepancy suggests that the stock's future returns may be lower than the company's business growth potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

When investing, it is crucial to consider a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. YPF SA's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential financial vulnerabilities. However, the company's overall financial strength has been rated as fair by GuruFocus.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

YPF SA has demonstrated profitability in 7 out of the past 10 years, with a total revenue of $21.90 billion and an EPS of $2.24 over the last twelve months. Despite a fair operating margin, the company's profitability ranks in the middle compared to its industry peers. Notably, YPF SA's average annual revenue growth impressively outperforms most companies in its industry, indicating strong growth potential.

ROIC vs. WACC Considerations

A key profitability indicator is the comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient capital utilization. However, YPF SA's ROIC of 3.61 is currently below its WACC of 15.28, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments.

Conclusion

Overall, YPF SA (YPF, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued based on its current market price. While the company has a fair financial condition and profitability, its exceptional growth rates could be a compelling factor for investors. Those interested in a deeper understanding of YPF SA's financial health can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

