Unveiling Clorox Co (CLX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing Clorox's Market Position Amidst Financial Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) has experienced a daily decline of -1.54% and a 3-month loss of -9.98%. Despite the fluctuations, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at $0.68. Investors are keen to understand if these figures point to Clorox Co being modestly undervalued. This article delves into a valuation analysis to answer this pressing question and encourages readers to explore the comprehensive financial assessment that follows.

Company Introduction

Clorox Co, with a storied history exceeding 100 years, has diversified its portfolio to include a range of consumer products from cleaning supplies to natural personal-care products. The company, known for its flagship Clorox brand, also owns other household names like Pine-Sol and Brita. Notably, approximately 85% of its sales are generated within the United States. Currently, Clorox Co's stock price is $137.03, with a market capitalization of $17 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $154.28, it appears that Clorox Co may be modestly undervalued, offering a potential opportunity for investors.

1726747721366302720.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus that considers past returns and growth, and future business performance forecasts. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it suggests a potential overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing the expected future returns. Clorox Co's current price suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, implying a likelihood of higher long-term returns compared to its business growth.

1726747701137174528.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is essential to minimize the risk of capital loss. Clorox Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16 places it in a less favorable position than 71.45% of its industry peers. With a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, Clorox Co's financial health is deemed fair, warranting a closer examination of its debt and cash flow over the years.

1726747745433219072.png

Profitability and Growth

Clorox Co's consistent profitability over the last decade underscores its reduced risk profile. The company's operating margin of 10.14% outperforms 72.91% of competitors within the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, reflecting a strong profitability rank. However, growth remains a concern, with the 3-year average annual revenue growth standing at 4.2%, which is lower than industry norms. Moreover, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -26.6% places Clorox Co in a less favorable position relative to the industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into Clorox Co's efficiency in generating cash flow relative to its capital investment. Clorox Co's ROIC of 10.23 exceeds its WACC of 6.24, indicating effective capital utilization. The historical comparison of ROIC and WACC is depicted below, offering a glimpse into the company's financial performance over time.

1726747763095433216.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's fair financial condition and strong profitability are promising, though its growth challenges cannot be overlooked. Investors seeking to understand Clorox Co's stock in greater depth can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, take a look at the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.