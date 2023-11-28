ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Prospects of ANZ Group Holdings Ltd

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd (ANZGY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on 2024-01-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does ANZ Group Holdings Ltd Do?

ANZ Group is the owner of one of Australia's four major banks and provides retail, business, and institutional banking services to customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia-Pacific. The super-regional Asian strategy was de-emphasized, with management focusing on the higher-returning businesses in Australia and New Zealand. ANZ Bank still retains a tilt to its Asia-centric strategy, but is now more balanced, better capitalized and a simpler bank.

A Glimpse at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1992. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, ANZ Group Holdings Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.24% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.83%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 14.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -1.20% per year. And over the past decade, ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -2.90%.

Based on ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of ANZ Group Holdings Ltd stock as of today is approximately 5.87%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.71, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 2.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 71.86% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 17.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 27.82% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 2.20%, which underperforms approximately 70.59% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's consistent dividend payments, its recent dividend announcement is a continuation of its commitment to shareholder returns. However, the dividend growth rate, payout ratio, and growth metrics present a mixed picture. While the dividend payout ratio is relatively high, suggesting a potential risk to sustainability, the company's profitability and growth rank indicate that it may still have the capacity to maintain or grow its dividends. Value investors should weigh these factors carefully, considering both the opportunities and risks associated with ANZ Group Holdings Ltd's dividend profile.

For those seeking to expand their investment horizons, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.