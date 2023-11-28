Cummins Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance of Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial)

Cummins Inc (CMI) recently announced a dividend of $1.68 per share, payable on 2023-12-07, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Cummins Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Cummins Inc Do?

Cummins is the top manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, in addition to standby and prime power generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers, who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and increasing government regulation of carbon emissions, Cummins has maintained its leadership position in the industry.

A Glimpse at Cummins Inc's Dividend History

Cummins Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Cummins Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1997. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 26 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Cummins Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Cummins Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.84% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.98%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Cummins Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 7.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 7.60% per year. And over the past decade, Cummins Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.90%.

Based on Cummins Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cummins Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.10%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Cummins Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.33.

Cummins Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Cummins Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Cummins Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Cummins Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Cummins Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 9.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 58.41% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Cummins Inc's earnings increased by approximately 1.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 37.69% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.40%, which outperforms approximately 65.75% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Cummins Inc's Dividend Outlook

The analysis of Cummins Inc's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics presents a compelling case for the company's financial health and commitment to shareholder returns. The consistent history of dividend increases, a healthy payout ratio, and strong growth prospects suggest that Cummins Inc is well-positioned to maintain, if not enhance, its dividend payments in the foreseeable future. For value investors seeking a mix of steady income and growth potential, Cummins Inc represents an interesting opportunity to explore.

