Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance of BDORY

Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BDORY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2023-12-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's Operations

Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil is a Brazilian financial services company present in several countries. The business segments are Banking, Investments, Fund Management, Insurance, pension fund & capitalization, Payment methods, and Other segments. Banco do Brasil serves retail clients (small and midsize enterprises and individuals), wholesale clients (corporations), and public institutions. The bank has subsidiaries/ business units/offices in Argentina, Dubai, the United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, the United States, France, China, and Japan, among other locations. The products and services portfolio includes accounts, Loans, cards, financing, and others.

Reviewing Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's Dividend Track Record

Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2009. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Analyzing Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.50%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's annual dividend growth rate was 12.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 27.70% per year. And over the past decade, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 5.20%.

Based on Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil stock as of today is approximately 15.25%.

Evaluating the Sustainability of Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's Dividends

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's dividend payout ratio is 0.35.

Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

The Growth Perspective of Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's revenue has increased by approximately 10.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 70.59% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's earnings increased by approximately 17.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 73.02% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 19.90%, which outperforms approximately 81.84% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's Dividend Outlook

In conclusion, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and fair profitability and growth metrics paint a promising picture for income-focused investors. The bank's ability to maintain a balance between rewarding shareholders and investing in future growth is key to its financial health. As value investors consider the upcoming dividend and the company's financial stability, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil stands out as a potential candidate for those seeking steady income streams. Will Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil continue to uphold its dividend legacy in the dynamic financial landscape? Only time will tell, but the current indicators suggest a positive trajectory.

