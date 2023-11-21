Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) Reports Decline in Comparable Sales and Adjusts Full-Year Outlook

Q3 2023 Earnings Highlight Challenges in DIY Sector and Pro Customer Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Comparable sales decreased by 7.4%; diluted EPS stood at $3.06.
  • Net earnings reached $1.8 billion, with total sales of $20.5 billion.
  • Full-year 2023 outlook adjusted, with expected total sales of approximately $86 billion.
  • Lowe's repurchased 7.3 million shares for $1.6 billion and paid $642 million in dividends.
Article's Main Image

On November 21, 2023, Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a decrease in comparable sales by 7.4%, with a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06. This EPS figure marks a significant increase from the $0.25 reported in the third quarter of 2022, which included a substantial impairment charge related to Lowe's Canadian retail business. Excluding this charge, the adjusted diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.27.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Lowe's faced a decline in DIY discretionary spending, which was partially offset by positive sales from professional (Pro) customers. The company's total sales for the quarter stood at $20.5 billion, with the noted decline in comparable sales. Lowe's chairman, president, and CEO, Marvin R. Ellison, acknowledged the impact of reduced DIY spending on the company's performance but also highlighted the positive response to investments in the Pro segment.

Operational Highlights and Store Expansion

During the quarter, Lowe's opened one new store and three Lowe's Outlet stores, bringing its total retail selling space to 194.9 million square feet across 1,746 stores. The company's disciplined capital allocation strategy included significant share repurchases and dividend payments, reinforcing its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Updated Full-Year 2023 Outlook

In light of the lower-than-expected DIY sales, Lowe's has updated its full-year 2023 outlook. The company now anticipates total sales of approximately $86 billion, a decrease from the previously projected range of $87 to $89 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down around 5%, with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.3%. The adjusted diluted EPS is forecasted to be around $13.00, down from the prior estimate of $13.20 to $13.60. Capital expenditures are projected to be up to $2 billion.

Conference Call and Additional Information

A conference call discussing the third quarter 2023 results was scheduled for the same day as the announcement. Lowe's continues to serve its customers through its extensive store network and is committed to community support and the development of skilled trade experts.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to review the detailed financial tables and reconciliations provided in the earnings release, as well as the forward-looking statements that outline potential risks and uncertainties that could affect future results. Lowe's remains transparent in its financial reporting, providing both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to aid in the understanding of its operational performance.

For a more detailed analysis of Lowe's financial results, including the impact of non-GAAP financial measures, please visit the Investor Relations section of Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lowe's Companies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.