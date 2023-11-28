American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Operating Profit

Robust Growth and Profit Improvement Initiatives Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Record third-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, a 5% increase over the previous year.
  • Operating profit reaches $125 million, marking the second highest since 2012.
  • Aerie brand achieves all-time high third-quarter revenue and operating margin with a 12% rise in comparable sales.
  • Inventory discipline maintained with a 4% decline in total ending inventory.
Article's Main Image

On November 21, 2023, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a record third-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, which is a 5% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was seen across both brands and channels, with the Aerie brand posting a particularly strong performance.

Financial Highlights and Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) reported a robust operating profit of $125 million, which is up from the previous year and represents the second highest since 2012. The company's gross profit saw a significant increase of approximately 13%, reaching $544 million, with a gross margin rate improvement of 310 basis points to 41.8%. This margin expansion was attributed to strong demand, lower product and freight costs, and the benefits from profit improvement initiatives, including reduced markdowns and leverage on rent, distribution, and warehousing, and delivery expenses.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Review

The consolidated balance sheets show a healthy current ratio of 1.63, with cash and cash equivalents at $240.9 million. Merchandise inventory was carefully managed, resulting in a 4% decrease to $769.3 million. Total assets stood at $3.52 billion, with stockholders' equity accounting for $1.73 billion of that total.

The consolidated statements of operations reveal that the total net revenue for the 13 weeks ended October 28, 2023, was $1.3 billion, with a net income of $96.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, representing a 17% increase in earnings per share. The American Eagle brand contributed $857.3 million to the net revenue, while Aerie added $393 million, both showing increases over the previous year.

Inventory and Capital Expenditures

Inventory levels were carefully managed, with a 4% decline in total ending inventory to $769 million, reflecting the company's commitment to inventory discipline. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $43 million, with a year-to-date total of $135 million. Management anticipates capital expenditures for Fiscal 2023 to be between $150 to $175 million.

Outlook and Management Commentary

Management has updated its annual outlook, expecting revenue to be up mid-single digits compared to the previous year, with operating income anticipated to be in the range of $340 to $350 million. This reflects strengthened demand and continued profit improvement. For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to be up high-single digits, with operating income projected between $105 to $115 million.

“I am pleased with our third quarter results which demonstrated the strength of our brands and reflected continued progress on our growth and profit improvement initiatives. Our strategic priorities, underpinned by our customer-first focus and commitment to operational excellence are propelling us forward,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed information, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full earnings release and financial statements available on the American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) website and to join the conference call and webcast hosted by management.

Conclusion

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) has demonstrated a strong performance in the third quarter of 2023, with record revenues and a solid operating profit. The company's focus on strategic priorities and profit improvement initiatives has yielded positive results, and the updated outlook suggests continued confidence in the brand's growth trajectory. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the potential for consistent growth and improved profitability in the coming year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Eagle Outfitters Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.