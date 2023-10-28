Nordstrom Inc (JWN) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Revenue Declines While Gross Margin Improves; Company Narrows EPS Outlook

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Nordstrom Inc (JWN) reported a decrease in Q3 net sales by 6.8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS stood at $0.25, excluding a favorable adjustment related to Canadian operations wind-down.
  • Gross profit margin improved by 180 basis points compared to the same period last year.
  • The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 revenue outlook and narrowed its EPS guidance range.
Article's Main Image

On November 21, 2023, Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a third-quarter net earnings of $67 million, translating to earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.41. Adjusted for a favorable true-up related to the wind-down of Canadian operations, the adjusted EPS was $0.25. The company's total revenue for the quarter was $3.3 billion, a 6.8% decrease compared to the same period in fiscal 2022.

Financial Performance Overview

Nordstrom's third-quarter performance was marked by a decline in net sales and gross merchandise value (GMV), with a 6.8% and 7.1% decrease respectively. The wind-down of Canadian operations negatively impacted net sales by 270 basis points. However, the timing shift of the Anniversary Sale positively affected net sales by approximately 200 basis points. Excluding these factors, net sales would have been down around 6%. Digital sales decreased by 11.3%, representing 34% of total sales during the quarter.

Margin and Expense Management

The company's gross profit as a percentage of net sales improved by 180 basis points to 35.0%, primarily due to lower markdowns and increased inventory productivity. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of net sales slightly decreased by 5 basis points to 36.3%. The company ended the quarter with a decrease in ending inventory by 8.8% compared to a 6.8% decrease in sales, indicating improved inventory management.

Store Updates and Future Outlook

Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) has actively managed its store portfolio, opening or relocating 20 stores and announcing plans for additional openings. The company updated its fiscal 2023 outlook, expecting a revenue decline of 4.0 to 6.0 percent versus fiscal 2022, including the impact of the Canadian operations wind-down and the 53rd week. The adjusted EBIT margin is projected to be between 3.8 to 4.1 percent of sales, with an adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.10.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of October 28, 2023, Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $375 million. The balance sheet showed a total asset value of $9.013 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended October 28, 2023, was $107 million, with capital expenditures of $375 million during the same period.

Management Commentary

CEO Erik Nordstrom commented on the quarter's results, stating,

In the third quarter we continued to make progress against our priorities, and we’re especially pleased with the resulting improvements in gross margin and earnings."
President Pete Nordstrom highlighted the company's favorable inventory position and assortment heading into the holiday season.

Investor Considerations

While Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) faces market challenges, including a softening consumer spend, the company's efforts in improving gross margin and inventory management are notable. The reaffirmed revenue outlook and narrowed EPS guidance provide a clearer picture for investors. As the holiday season approaches, Nordstrom's strategic positioning and store updates could play a crucial role in its performance.

For detailed financial tables and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nordstrom Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.