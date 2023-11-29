Is LivaNova PLC (LIVN) a Smart Investment or a Value Trap? An In-Depth Exploration

Assessing the Hidden Risks Behind the Attractive Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $43.46, recorded a loss of 7.26% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 21.11%. The stock's fair valuation is $67.13, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical trading multiples such as the PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, adjusted by the company's past performance and future business estimates. Ideally, the stock price will fluctuate around the GF Value Line, with significant deviations suggesting overvaluation or undervaluation.

1727115396093374464.png

However, an attractive GF Value alone does not guarantee a safe investment. A deeper analysis is crucial, especially when considering the risk factors associated with LivaNova PLC. With a low Altman Z-score of 1.71, there are indications that LivaNova PLC could be a potential value trap, urging investors to conduct thorough due diligence.

Deciphering the Altman Z-Score

Before we proceed, it's important to understand the Altman Z-score. This financial model predicts the likelihood of a company facing bankruptcy in the near future. Combining five financial ratios into a weighted score, a result below 1.8 indicates high financial distress, while above 3 suggests stability.

Snapshot of LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a U.K.-based medical device firm with a focus on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions, as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. The company, resulting from the merger of Cyberonics in the U.S. and Sorin in Italy, has since divested its cardiac rhythm management and heart valve businesses. With about half of its revenue from the U.S. and 21% from Europe, LivaNova PLC's market presence is significant, yet its current stock price significantly lags behind the estimated GF Value.

1727115417303969792.png

LivaNova PLC's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A closer look at LivaNova PLC's financial health through its Altman Z-score components is revealing. The company's Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio has shown a concerning trend, with historical data indicating a decline from -0.40 in 2021 to -0.42 in 2023. This suggests a reduced ability to reinvest profits or manage debt, which negatively affects the Altman Z-Score and potentially signals financial distress.

Conclusion: The Value Trap Potential of LivaNova PLC

While LivaNova PLC's stock appears undervalued based on its GF Value, the low Altman Z-score and declining Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio hint at underlying financial vulnerabilities. These indicators suggest that LivaNova PLC, despite its apparent undervaluation, might indeed be a potential value trap. Investors should weigh these risks carefully and consider whether the potential rewards justify the risks involved. For those looking to avoid such pitfalls, GuruFocus Premium members have access to tools like the Walter Schloss Screen to identify stocks with high Altman Z-Scores, thereby steering clear of potential value traps.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.