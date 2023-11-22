Deere & Co Reports Fiscal Year Net Income Surge, Despite Q4 Sales Dip

Robust Annual Earnings Overshadow Modest Quarterly Revenue Decline

53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Deere & Co (DE) announces a 43% increase in net income for the fiscal year 2023.
  • Fourth-quarter net sales slightly down by 1%, with net income rising by 5%.
  • Construction & Forestry segment sees notable 11% sales increase and 25% operating profit boost in Q4.
  • Fiscal 2024 net income forecasted to be between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion.
On November 22, 2023, Deere & Co (DE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a robust performance for the fiscal year 2023, with net income reaching $10.166 billion, a significant increase from the previous year's $7.131 billion. This translates to a 43% year-over-year rise in net income, showcasing the company's strong profitability despite a challenging economic landscape.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Deere & Co (DE, Financial) reported a slight decrease in worldwide net sales and revenues for the fourth quarter, down 1% to $15.412 billion, while the full-year figures showed a 16% increase to $61.251 billion. The dip in quarterly sales was offset by a 5% increase in net income for the same period, demonstrating the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst fluctuating sales figures.

Segment Performance

The Construction & Forestry segment stood out with an 11% increase in net sales and a 25% jump in operating profit during the fourth quarter, attributed to price realization and higher shipment volumes. However, the Production & Precision Agriculture and Small Agriculture & Turf segments experienced declines in net sales by 6% and 13%, respectively, primarily due to lower shipment volumes.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Deere & Co (DE, Financial) forecasts net income for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion. Chairman and CEO John C. May emphasized the company's commitment to disciplined execution and strategic investments in customer-driven solutions, aiming to enhance through-cycle structural profitability and resilience.

Financial Services and Special Items

The Financial Services segment saw a decrease in net income by 18% for the quarter, influenced by unfavorable derivative valuation adjustments and a higher provision for credit losses. The segment's fiscal 2024 net income is expected to improve, driven by income on a higher average portfolio, despite anticipated challenges with financing spreads and operating-lease residual values.

Deere & Co (DE, Financial) also reported several special items affecting the financial results, including the sale of its Russian roadbuilding business and a correction in the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers.

Comprehensive Financial Tables

The earnings release included detailed financial tables, providing insights into the company's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. These tables highlighted the financial dynamics of Deere & Co (DE, Financial)'s various segments and consolidated operations, offering a transparent view of the company's financial health to investors and stakeholders.

In conclusion, Deere & Co (DE, Financial)'s fiscal 2023 results reflect a company that has successfully navigated market fluctuations and maintained a trajectory of growth. The detailed earnings report underscores the company's strategic focus and operational efficiency, setting a positive tone for the upcoming fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Deere & Co for further details.

