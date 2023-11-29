Warner Music Group Corp (WMG): A Fair Valuation Assessment

Is Warner Music Group Priced Right in Today's Market?

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 2.53%, with a modest 3-month gain of 0.91%, reflecting a stable period for the company. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.81, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is fairly valued. The following analysis aims to delve into WMG's valuation, providing insights into its current market position and intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) is a titan in the music industry, holding the title of the third-largest global record label. The company, which boasts a market cap of $16.80 billion and annual sales of $6 billion, is home to renowned labels such as Atlantic Records and Warner Records, and represents a plethora of top-tier artists. With a significant economic and voting interest controlled by Access Industries, WMG stands as a prominent player in the industry. A comparison between Warner Music Group's stock price of $32.48 and the GF Value of $35.85 provides a foundation to explore the company's fair market value.

1727334599622717440.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark for the stock's fair trading value. When a stock price is significantly above this line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a potentially lower future return. Conversely, a price well below the line could indicate an undervalued stock with a higher future return potential.

According to the GF Value calculation, Warner Music Group (WMG, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. With a current price of $32.48 per share and a market cap of $16.80 billion, WMG's stock is believed to be trading at its fair value, indicating that its long-term return may closely align with the company's business growth rate.

1727334577149636608.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors should consider the financial strength of a company, as a weak financial position can lead to a permanent loss of capital. Warner Music Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15 places it in a challenging position within the Media - Diversified industry. The company's financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus, highlighting an area of concern for potential investors.

1727334624843067392.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Warner Music Group's consistent profitability over the past decade offers a level of security for investors. With a 13.07% operating margin and a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, the company's financial health appears stable. Growth is also a critical component of valuation, and WMG's average annual revenue growth of 9.2% outpaces much of its industry competition. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is a point of concern, with a rank lower than industry peers.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Evaluating a company's value creation involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). WMG's ROIC of 8.96 is currently below its WACC of 12.03, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns relative to the capital cost. This comparison is a vital indicator of the company's profitability and value creation for shareholders.

1727334644455632896.png

Conclusion

In summary, Warner Music Group (WMG, Financial) is currently estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial strength is somewhat weak, but it maintains fair profitability. Its growth ranks unfavorably compared to industry peers, which could impact long-term performance. For a more detailed financial overview, investors can review WMG's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.