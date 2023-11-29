What's Driving Advanced Micro Devices Inc's Surprising 10% Stock Rally?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial) has recently exhibited a notable performance in the stock market. With a current market capitalization of $199.68 billion, AMD's stock price stands at $123.6. Over the past week, the stock has experienced a slight decline of 0.60%, yet this minor dip contrasts with a significant 10.11% increase over the past three months. When assessing the company's valuation through the lens of the GF Value, which is currently at $111.85, AMD is considered to be fairly valued, consistent with its past GF Value of $128.45. This valuation has remained stable, with the company maintaining a "Fairly Valued" status both currently and three months prior.

Introduction to Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Advanced Micro Devices Inc, a titan in the semiconductors industry, is renowned for designing and supplying a diverse range of digital semiconductors. These products cater to various markets, including PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, and automotive applications. AMD's prowess in central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) has solidified its position in the PC and data center segments. The company's strategic acquisition of Xilinx in 2022 has further diversified its business portfolio, enhancing its presence in the data center and automotive sectors. 1727345974013128704.png

Assessing AMD's Profitability

AMD's Profitability Rank stands at a robust 7 out of 10, indicating a strong likelihood of sustained business success. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -0.41%, surpassing 31.06% of 953 companies in the industry. With an ROE of 0.38% and an ROA of 0.31%, AMD outperforms 35.3% and 36.93% of its peers, respectively. The company's ROIC of 3.84% also indicates a better cash flow generation relative to capital invested than 45.85% of the industry. Over the past decade, AMD has achieved profitability in 5 years, which is more favorable than 33.03% of 893 companies. 1727345995924172800.png

AMD's Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, reflecting its exceptional revenue and profitability expansion. AMD's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a staggering 35.70%, outpacing 88.76% of 872 companies. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 24.50%, surpassing 87.52% of 769 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 8.14%, which is more optimistic than 63.95% of 147 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 23.70%, better than 46.65% of 701 companies, and the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is expected to be 19.17%, outperforming 72.73% of 44 companies. 1727346013661884416.png

Notable Shareholders in AMD

Among the notable shareholders of AMD, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest stake with 27,768,188 shares, accounting for 1.72% of the company. Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 12,462,515 shares, representing 0.77%, and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) owns 10,272,592 shares, equating to 0.64% of AMD.

AMD Versus Its Competitors

In comparison to its main competitors, AMD's market capitalization of $199.68 billion is ahead of Intel Corp (INTC, Financial) with $186.83 billion, Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial) at $140.29 billion, and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial) with $143.54 billion. This positioning underscores AMD's significant presence and competitive edge within the semiconductor industry.

Conclusion

In summary, AMD's recent stock performance and valuation reflect a company that is fairly valued and has experienced a notable 10.11% increase in stock price over the past three months. The company's strategic positioning within the semiconductor industry is bolstered by its diversified product offerings and recent acquisition of Xilinx. AMD's profitability and growth metrics demonstrate its competitive advantage and potential for sustained success, as evidenced by its high Profitability and Growth Ranks. The company's notable shareholders, including Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), further underscore investor confidence in AMD's future. When compared to its main competitors, AMD's market cap indicates a strong industry standing, promising continued growth and innovation in the semiconductor space.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

