The stock market maintained a steady climb with technology giants leading the charge. Intel (INTC, Financial) saw a modest increase in its share price despite facing potential subsidy losses for its German fab. The company's future in Germany hangs in the balance after a court ruling questioned state finances, potentially impacting billions in subsidies for Intel's planned semiconductor plant. This development comes after a revised letter of intent was signed with the German government, promising significant financial support for the project.

Snowflake (SNOW, Financial) is gearing up to release its fiscal third-quarter results, with analysts expecting solid numbers. The focus, however, is likely to shift towards the macroeconomic environment and any updates on artificial intelligence. Baird's analyst anticipates modest upside to the results and guidance for fiscal 2024, highlighting the potential impact of generative AI as a long-term opportunity. Investors are keenly awaiting to see if Snowflake can maintain its growth trajectory amid a challenging economic landscape.

In the realm of private equity, Silver Lake is poised to divest most of its Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) shares acquired through the VMWare (VMW, Financial) sale. With the completion of the $69 billion acquisition, Silver Lake may sell approximately $5 billion worth of Broadcom stock. The market is also speculating on the actions of Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio), who held a substantial stake in VMWare, and his plans for the Broadcom shares post-acquisition.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) enjoyed a boost, partly thanks to Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), which surged after Sam Altman's return as CEO of OpenAI. Amazon (AMZN) also contributed to the gains, with investors eyeing the potential Black Friday impact. The S&P 500 (SP500) and Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) also saw increases, buoyed by the tech sector's performance and the broader market's optimism.

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) experienced a drop despite positive reactions to its third-quarter earnings and guidance. Analysts remain bullish on the company's long-term prospects in AI-centric computing, with one analyst raising the price target post-earnings. However, the stock faced some near-term volatility after a significant run year-to-date.

Alibaba (BABA, Financial) sought to reassure its staff after the coincidental timing of Jack Ma's family trust share sale plan and the company's decision to scrap its cloud unit's IPO. The internal communication aimed to clarify that Ma has not sold any Alibaba shares, as he believes the company's value will increase.

The Jefferies quant team is revising its U.S. stock portfolio after underperforming the S&P 500. The team is focusing on return-on-invested-capital (ROIC) stars and introducing a value hedge through high-quality total yield stocks with low leverage, aiming to realign with the market's performance.

Genesis Global's lawsuit against Gemini Trust seeks to recover over $689 million withdrawn by customers from their joint Earn product. The legal battle intensifies as the two firms navigate the fallout from Genesis' bankruptcy filing and regulatory scrutiny.

Smartphone sales saw a year-over-year increase for the first time since mid-2021, with emerging markets leading the recovery. Counterpoint Research highlighted that October was the biggest month for sales since January 2022, signaling a gradual market recovery.

Congressmen have urged the SEC to investigate Elon Musk for potential securities fraud over comments related to Neuralink's safety issues. The lawmakers' request follows concerns about the medical device company's brain implant program and its testing on animals.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) CEO Tim Cook discussed the company's detailed succession plans, emphasizing the importance of internal candidates for his eventual replacement. Cook expressed his love for his role at Apple and indicated no immediate plans to step down.

Sam Altman's dramatic week culminated in his return to OpenAI as CEO, with Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) playing a pivotal role in the resolution. The new OpenAI board includes notable figures, and the partnership with Microsoft is expected to strengthen.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA, Financial) announced that it would close most of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, prioritizing employee well-being. This decision contrasts with the usual practice of pharmacy chains adjusting operating hours during the holiday.

Small cap stocks, which have lagged behind in 2023, could see a rebound next year, according to CFRA Research. Factors such as the potential end of the Fed's rate hikes and a new bull market could favor small caps, offering investors an opportunity for growth.

OpenAI's governance changes and the return of Sam Altman as CEO are seen as positive developments for Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), which has invested heavily in the AI research lab. The partnership between the two organizations is expected to deepen following the recent events.

Despite a decrease in the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal this year, Deutsche Bank suggests that it may not keep pace with general inflation in the long term. The cost of the holiday dinner has fluctuated, with this year's average being lower than last year's record high.

America First Legal has filed a complaint against Macy's (M, Financial) with the EEOC, alleging racial discrimination in the company's diversity initiatives. The complaint challenges Macy's goals for hiring diversity and business relationships with under-represented suppliers.