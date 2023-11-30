With NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) experiencing a daily change of -2.46% and a 3-month gain of 6.7%, investors are closely monitoring its performance. A critical metric in this analysis is the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS), which stands at 4.14. The pressing question on investors' minds is whether NVIDIA (NVDA) is fairly valued at its current market status. This article delves into a valuation analysis to address this query, offering readers an insightful look at the intrinsic worth of NVIDIA (NVDA).

Company Introduction

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), a leader in the development of graphics processing units (GPUs), has transcended its traditional gaming application roots to become a pivotal player in artificial intelligence. With its AI GPUs and Cuda software platform for AI model development, NVIDIA is at the forefront of technological innovation. Additionally, the company is expanding into data center networking solutions, further solidifying its competitive edge. This introduction sets the stage for a deeper examination of NVIDIA's valuation, juxtaposing its current stock price of $487.16 against the GF Value, an estimated fair value of $444.53.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. This measure suggests an ideal fair trading value for the stock, known as the GF Value Line. NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), with a market cap of $1.20 trillion, is deemed to be fairly valued by this metric. A stock's future returns are likely to be lower if it trades significantly above the GF Value Line and higher if it trades below it. NVIDIA's alignment with the GF Value Line indicates that its long-term stock return may closely track the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of capital loss. NVIDIA's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.46 places it in a challenging position relative to 54.23% of its industry peers. However, with a strong overall financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 from GuruFocus, NVIDIA's financial health remains solid.

Profitability and Growth

A company's profitability is a key indicator of its risk profile and performance potential. NVIDIA has maintained profitability for 10 out of the past 10 years, with impressive revenues of $32.70 billion and an operating margin that surpasses 94.96% of the semiconductor industry. This strong profitability is complemented by NVIDIA's growth, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 34.5%, ranking it favorably within its industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

A company's value creation can be assessed by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). NVIDIA's ROIC of 41.26 significantly exceeds its WACC of 16.88, indicating effective capital allocation and shareholder value generation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) is considered to be fairly valued, with a strong financial condition and robust profitability. Despite its growth ranking below some industry peers, NVIDIA's stock remains a noteworthy consideration for investors. To gain a deeper understanding of NVIDIA's financial health, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

