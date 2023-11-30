Northrop Grumman Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Northrop Grumman Corp

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.87 per share, payable on 2023-12-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-24. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Northrop Grumman Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Northrop Grumman Corp Do?

Northrop Grumman is a diversified defense contractor providing aeronautics, defense, mission, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces autonomous and piloted aircraft such as Global Hawk drones and the new B-21 bomber. Defense systems make artillery and missile ammunition and guidance systems, missile defense systems, and conduct maintenance and upgrades on numerous military aircraft. Mission systems create and integrate a variety of radar, navigation, and communication systems for avionics, weapons control, and countermeasures on a range of platforms from helicopters to destroyers. Finally, space systems produce satellites, sensors, space structures, and manufacture long-range missiles and rocket motors.

A Glimpse at Northrop Grumman Corp's Dividend History

Northrop Grumman Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1997, earning it the prestigious title of a dividend aristocrat. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Northrop Grumman Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Northrop Grumman Corp's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.52%, with a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.58%, indicating expected dividend increases over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 9.40%, which increased to 11.00% per year over a five-year span, and an impressive 12.60% over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Northrop Grumman Corp stock is approximately 2.56%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is crucial for assessing dividend sustainability. As of 2023-09-30, Northrop Grumman Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.24, indicating a healthy balance between distributing earnings and retaining funds for growth. The company's profitability rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting strong earnings potential. Consistent positive net income over the past decade underscores this high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Northrop Grumman Corp's robust growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a solid growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 5.70% per annum outperform approximately 59.77% of global competitors. Northrop Grumman Corp's 3-year EPS growth rate of 6.40% per annum and its 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.60% also outpace many competitors, reinforcing its dividend sustainability.

Concluding Insights

In conclusion, Northrop Grumman Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics offer a compelling case for value investors. The company's commitment to shareholder returns, coupled with its strategic positioning in the defense sector, positions it as a potentially attractive investment for those seeking steady income through dividends. Investors contemplating the addition of a defense sector stock to their portfolios would do well to consider Northrop Grumman Corp's dividend profile. Will Northrop Grumman Corp continue its dividend aristocrat streak and reward investors in the years to come?

