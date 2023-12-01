U.S. stocks concluded with mixed results as the S&P 500 (SP500) saw a slight increase and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) experienced an uptick, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) faced a minor decline. The bond market reflected a rise in Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield (US10Y) notably increasing. Health Care led the gains among S&P sectors, with Communication Services and Technology sectors lagging behind. The ongoing bond sell-off in Europe influenced the fixed-income markets, causing a rise in the 30-year yield (US30Y) and a more rate-sensitive 2-year yield (US2Y).

Retail sentiment has shown remarkable strength, with investors net purchasing over $4.8 billion in cash equities, marking the highest weekly inflow since April 2022. Significant net buying was observed in large-cap stocks, particularly in the auto industry with companies like Tesla (TSLA, Financial), Rivian (RIVN, Financial), General Motors (GM, Financial), and in semiconductors with Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial), Disney (DIS, Financial), and Roblox (RBLX, Financial). However, there was net selling in tech hardware and equipment, with Apple (AAPL, Financial) and Keysight Technologies (KEYS, Financial) being affected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against travel restrictions despite the outbreak of respiratory illnesses in China. Chinese health authorities have reported that the spike in infections among children is due to known pathogens and have not strained hospital capacities. The WHO has requested additional information but has not recommended specific measures in response to the situation.

A report from Societe Generale suggests a positive outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY, Financial), predicting a target price by the end of 2024 and anticipating rate cuts by the Fed. The report also forecasts a credit market sell-off and a mild recession next year, recommending long positions in Nasdaq equal weighted stocks versus the Russell 2000. The majority of Nasdaq-100 (NASDAQ:QQQM) stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) this year.

Fisker (FSR, Financial) has filed its delayed Q3 report with the SEC, identifying additional expenses related to production setup activities. The adjustments have resulted in an increased net loss for the electric vehicle maker. The preliminary earnings had incorrectly recorded certain expenses, which have now been corrected in the official filing.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) experienced a surge, briefly touching $38K, the highest level since May 2022. This increase in Bitcoin's value has had a positive impact on crypto-exposed stocks. The digital currency is on track to end the week with a significant gain, despite regulatory challenges in the crypto space.

Broadcom (AVGO) has received approval from China for its VMware (VMW) deal, a $69 billion merger that is expected to provide immediate benefits in terms of earnings per share and gross margins. The acquisition is seen as highly complementary to Broadcom's existing businesses and is expected to strengthen its cloud capabilities.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX, Financial) received approval from the European Commission for a label expansion of its cystic fibrosis drug, Kaftrio, which is expected to be available in several European countries shortly. Tesla (TSLA, Financial) was also in the spotlight, with reports of the company's willingness to set up a factory in India if favorable import duties are approved.

Bayer (BAYZF) has denied allegations that it was aware of unfavorable trial data for its experimental blood thinner asundexian before conducting a bond sale. The company's shares dropped after announcing the end of the OCEANIC-AF trial, raising questions about the timing of the bond sale and the availability of trial results.

Amazon (AMZN) is set to host its annual re:Invent conference, with expectations of significant announcements related to artificial intelligence from its cloud computing unit, AWS. Analysts predict that AWS will showcase its financial stability and improved profitability, with operating margins showing an increase from the previous quarter.

Lite-On Technology is reportedly considering a takeover offer for Australian electric vehicle charging company Tritium (DCFC, Financial). The acquisition could provide Lite-On with expanded access to the U.S. market, following reports of Tritium's financial challenges and plans to close its Brisbane factory.

The International Energy Agency has urged global oil and gas producers to increase investments in clean energy and warned against overreliance on carbon capture technologies. The report highlights the need for a significant shift in capital expenditures towards clean energy projects to align with the Paris Agreement goals.

Tilray (TLRY, Financial) shareholders have approved an increase in authorized common shares, facilitating the company's growth strategy. The approval comes amidst the company's ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and navigate the evolving cannabis industry.

Early data on the holiday shopping season suggests consumer resilience, with online sales showing an increase from last year. Mattel's (MAT, Financial) Barbie toys and Walmart (WMT, Financial) are noted as strong performers, with Walmart potentially exceeding expectations for the holiday season. Analysts have also highlighted Ulta Beauty (ULTA, Financial) as a top pick for Black Friday.

Colt's proposal to merge with Vista Outdoor (VSTO, Financial) has been deemed inferior by analysts, who favor the company's current plan to sell its sporting products business. The proposed combination is seen as overlooking potential margin improvements and not accounting for regulatory risks or valuation constraints.

Bitfarms (BITF) is set to raise funds through a private placement of shares and warrants, aiming to use the proceeds for infrastructure expansion and working capital improvement. The private placement is expected to close soon, providing the Bitcoin mining company with additional financial resources.

Cybersecurity stocks like Okta (OKTA, Financial), CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial), and Zscaler (ZS) are facing a challenging environment, with companies offering flexible payment terms and shorter contracts. Citi has reiterated a negative outlook on Okta, while noting that CrowdStrike and Zscaler may be less affected due to lower appetite for long-term contracts.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has been downgraded by Argus Research following its planned acquisition by Exxon (XOM). The downgrade reflects the belief that the risks of share price decline outweigh any potential near-term upside for Pioneer investors.